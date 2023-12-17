Estonia renews defense cooperation agreement with USA

News
Tuuli Duneton (right) and Celeste Wallander signing the Estonia-U.S. defense cooperation agreement for 2024-2028.
Tuuli Duneton (right) and Celeste Wallander signing the Estonia-U.S. defense cooperation agreement for 2024-2028. Source: U.S. Department of Defense
News

Representatives of Estonia and the United States of America signed a defense cooperation agreement for the coming years in Washington, D.C.

Tuuli Duneton, undersecretary of defense policy for the Estonian Ministry of Defense, and Celeste Wallander, assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs at the U.S. Department of Defense, have signed the Estonia-USA security cooperation plan for 2024-2028, the Ministry of Defense said Sunday.

"As an affirmation of strong allied relations between Estonia and USA, we have renewed our defense cooperation agreement, with U.S. military presence in Estonia, contribution to developing the division, cyber defense cooperation and joint Baltic defense tenders at its heart," Duneton said.

The agreement also covers cooperation in hosting allied units, developing the necessary infrastructure and several other fields of common interests.

"We have also reaffirmed support for Ukraine until its sovereignty and territorial integrity are restored. With this goal in mind, we will continue working with the U.S. Department of Defense in training, equipping, advising and helping the Ukrainian armed forces," the undersecretary added.

Cooperation between Estonia and the U.S. helps strengthen Estonia's independent defensive capacity, Baltic Sea security and NATO allied relations, the ministry emphasized.

The first defense cooperation agreement between the two countries was signed in 2019. The U.S. has signed a similar mutual cooperation plan with Latvia and Lithuania.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:37

Estonia renews defense cooperation agreement with USA

13:17

Tusk's Tallinn visit canceled as Kaja Kallas tests positive for Covid

10:22

Gallery: Another six K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzers arrive in Estonia

10:08

Saaremaa paradox: Number of island visitors growing while hotels report slump

09:48

People not spending as much in restaurants in Estonia

09:28

Over 7,000 consumers without power Sunday morning

16.12

Estonian health care system would benefit from restructuring and more funds

16.12

December sees festive season in full swing in Tallinn

16.12

Green hydrogen use in Estonian transport and energy sectors raises concerns

16.12

Estonian foreign minister: Ukraine will get €50 billion EU aid in any case

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

16.12

Estonian Rescue Board advises people to be prepared in case of power cuts

14.12

Estonia prefers not to postpone Rail Baltica completion to have it pass through Riga

16.12

Government plans more thorough checks on people coming to work in Estonia

16.12

December sees festive season in full swing in Tallinn

16.12

Green hydrogen use in Estonian transport and energy sectors raises concerns

15.12

Mihkelson: EU treaties allow suspending Hungary's right to vote

09:48

People not spending as much in restaurants in Estonia

15.12

Same-sex marriage to bring new gender neutral forms

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: