X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Riigikogu speaker: US recognizes Baltics' Ukraine support, defense spending

News
President of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) with U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.).
President of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) with U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.). Source: Latvian Saeima
News

During a visit to North America, President of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) and his Latvian and Lithuanian counterparts Daiga Mierina and Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen met with U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.) in Washington on Tuesday to discuss aid to Ukraine. Hussar confirmed that Johnson recognizes the Baltics' contributions to defense.

While the U.S. Congress still has yet to approve a more than $60 billion aid package to Ukraine, Hussar confirmed in an interview with ERR that what's happening in Ukraine is taken very seriously at the Capitol, and that efforts are underway to find a compromise.

What was the message that the Baltic speakers emphasized in their meeting with Johnson?

We managed to discuss a variety of topics within that half hour, but we of course focused primarily on helping Ukraine – on what the Baltic states have done to help Ukraine, what the U.S. has done and what more needs to be done for Ukraine to win this war.

At our meetings, we discussed a trio of issues which of course included helping Ukraine as well as the mobilization of frozen Russian assets. Corresponding bills are pending in both Estonia's parliament and in Congress and are expected to be approved soon. We also both expressed that we need to move on this quickly.

We also spoke about bringing Russia and Russian war criminals to justice. This is likewise a vital step, which is supported by the majority of the Western world but regarding which steps must be taken to ensure that it's possible for all of these decisions to be implemented as well.

What's the mood like on Capitol Hill? How well do they understand what's really going on in Ukraine?

I think everyone we spoke with today, and of course Mike Johnson, understand quite well what's going on in Ukraine, what kind of aid Ukraine needs, and what we could do together to help Ukraine. A discernible consensus exists on this matter.

There's not much difference between the Republicans and Democrats on this one. Right now, the issue is mainly related to the fact that an agreement hasn't been reached regarding U.S. domestic policy, and that has unfortunately also hindered the ability to make foreign policy decisions as well.

It's been said that separating the Ukraine aid package from the border agreement could facilitate these talks. How realistic is that?

Speaker Johnson did indeed discuss the fact that one option is to split up the bills regarding migration and the Ukraine aid package so that they could be handled separately. But he said that no decision or solution has yet been reached regarding this issue.

Debates are certainly ongoing on Capitol Hill over this. And he didn't rule out that this might then be one way to move forward from this current deadlock.

To what extent are Estonia and the other Baltic states' contributions noticed here?

Estonia's contributions to helping Ukraine was highlighted in particular at all of our meetings, including with Speaker Johnson. The fact that Estonia has contributed 1.4 percent of its GDP to helping Ukraine is impressive.

They were of course also very pleased with the fact that Estonia as well as Latvia and Lithuania's defense spending is well above the two-percent mark. 3.2 percent in Estonia, Lithuania will soon be reaching 3 percent and Latvia has also committed to reaching 3 percent; true, they're currently at 2.4 percent.

All of these numbers were very impressive for them, and reassured them that other NATO allies that have not yet crossed the two-percent threshold will also find in themselves the confidence that at some point they'll do so as well.

That 2 percent is certainly of emblematic significance here in Washington, but considered equally important is this commitment and contribution to helping Ukraine. Both are certainly extremely important.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:40

Narva Bastion Victoria designated as operational public shelter again

12:29

National Audit Office: Doubtful if Estonia will meet 2030 renewables goals

11:56

Riigikogu speaker: US recognizes Baltics' Ukraine support, defense spending

11:38

All three major telecoms firms in Estonia enjoyed healthy profits in 2023

10:34

Printing houses: Only a matter of time until newspapers disappear from the shelves

09:56

Tax and Customs Board finds about 100 kilograms of cocaine in Muuga harbor

09:10

EPL prime minister survey: Support for Kaja Kallas at record low

08:50

Flash estimate: Estonia's GDP fell by 3 percent in final quarter of 2023

08:29

Party ratings: SDE sees continuing rise in support

08:16

HIMARS, MLRS and other allied heavy equipment to parade on independence day

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

27.01

Experts: Drone strikes in Russia highlight quality of Ukrainian intelligence

30.01

Union ends teachers' strike Updated

30.01

Government reaches agreement on €5.7 million for teachers' pay rise

30.01

Kaja Kallas: No matter what I do, it's wrong

30.01

Estonia up two places in latest Corruption Perceptions Index

30.01

Analyst: People are extremely worried about their finances

30.01

Man sentenced to two years for 19th century book theft from Tartu library

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: