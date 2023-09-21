US Army Black Hawk helicopter to make Kuressaare overflight Friday

News
A Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk in flight over Estonia, in an undated photo.
A Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk in flight over Estonia, in an undated photo. Source: EDF/Kaitsevägi
News

Residents of Kuressaare, the capital of Saaremaa, will be able to see and hear a United States Army UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter on Friday, regional daily Saarte hääl reports.

U.S. pilots normally based at Taara, Võru County, will be making the flight to the other end of the country, and the itinerary will include a landing on Kuressaare Hospital's helipad.

The flight takes place on Friday, September 22, between the hours of 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., Saarte hääl reports.

The Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk is a large military utility helicopter brought even more into the limelight thanks a 2001 Ridley Scott-directed movie, based on a real-life incident in Mogadishu, Somalia in 1993.

The Black Hawk has been in service since the late '70s and variants have been developed for the U.S. Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard, while international operators include both Latvia and Lithuania (deliveries pending).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Postimees

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:05

Rural Development Foundation to lay off 12 staff

11:50

Cyber attack brought Elron ticketing system down Wednesday

11:43

Senior defense figure quits Center Party over security concerns Updated

11:25

Polish and Baltic presidents meet to seek solution to Ukrainian grain issue

10:30

Karis at UN General Assembly: Security Council close to a dead end

10:22

US Army Black Hawk helicopter to make Kuressaare overflight Friday

10:01

Prime minister: Main taxation criticism has revolved around lack of debate

09:40

Norstat survey: Dissatisfaction with coalition at a two-year high

08:13

Friday's weather in Estonia turns drier, warmer

08:13

Estonian men's beach soccer team loses out to Portugal in overtime

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19.09

Northern lights seen over Estonia Monday night

20.09

Gallery: Tallinn Airport planning major new development, terminal building

20.09

Central bankers slam Estonian government, commercial banks' dividends deal

20.09

Sangaste Castle to be put up for auction, opening price €2.6 million Updated

20.09

Audit: Nordica's fate shows Estonian state's shortcomings as airline owner

20.09

Electricity prices to stay higher in Estonia than Finland for several years

19.09

Gas stations in Estonia hike prices at the pump again

19.09

Estonian inflation below eurozone average in August

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: