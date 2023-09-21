US Army Black Hawk helicopter to make Kuressaare overflight Friday

Residents of Kuressaare, the capital of Saaremaa, will be able to see and hear a United States Army UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter on Friday, regional daily Saarte hääl reports.

U.S. pilots normally based at Taara, Võru County, will be making the flight to the other end of the country, and the itinerary will include a landing on Kuressaare Hospital's helipad.

The flight takes place on Friday, September 22, between the hours of 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., Saarte hääl reports.

The Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk is a large military utility helicopter brought even more into the limelight thanks a 2001 Ridley Scott-directed movie, based on a real-life incident in Mogadishu, Somalia in 1993.

The Black Hawk has been in service since the late '70s and variants have been developed for the U.S. Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard, while international operators include both Latvia and Lithuania (deliveries pending).

