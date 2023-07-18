Minister approves 2024-2027 defense plan

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) has approved the 2024-2027 defense plan which, in addition to building up capacity and forces, includes an entry covering the development of a military and disaster medical center.

The development plan also plays a key role in supporting Defense League (Kaitseliit) youth organizations to the tune of over €7.3 million, while this funding is to be increased "significantly" in the coming years.

More generally and in relation to procurement, Minister Pevkur said: "Estonia's defense investments have made giant leaps in the aftermath of the start of the war in Ukraine, and we are acquiring significantly more, and better, weapons, ammunition and equipment; that aside, it is vital that we also invest in people and infrastructure."

"Planning is a key task in relation national defense. Russia's full-scale war on Ukraine clearly demonstrates what capabilities we need to invest in. Bringing national defense expenditure up to three percent of GDP per year allows us to do this. With the development plan, we have made it our priority to create the necessary capabilities, and as soon as possible," Pevkur went on.

The reconstruction of the Ämari Air Base landing strip and facilities, new ammunition and other depots, and naval spending, are all contained within the national plan, as is a rise in the co-financing of EDF defense industry projects, along with funding for the planning of a munitions industrial park.

Medium-range air defense missile procurements, increased mechanization, and ammunition purchases building on those established in 2022, are also a part of the plan.

Over the next four years, ammunition procurements will total over €1.2 billion.

The Ministry of Defense development plan for the years 2024-2027 is based on the 10-year National Defense Development Plan 2031, it ensures that the goals set in the latter plan are achieved within the required time frame, and that the resources needed to achieve that end are met, the ministry says.

The goals set in the development plans are based on military advice from the EDF commander-in-chief along with the requirements of NATO's force capability goals.

