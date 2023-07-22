Defense experts: Russians digging in reason for static Ukraine frontline

While there have been no significant recent developments to the front line in Ukraine, Russian assaults on both northeastern and southern Ukraine are forcing the defenders to rerouted resources which might have been earmarked for a counteroffensive instead, to these zones instead, defense expert and EKRE MP Leo Kunnas says.

Appearing on ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) Friday, Kunnas highlighted the presence of extensive minefields sowed by Russian forces and which will impact on the chances of success of a Ukrainian counter-offensive – for the second time in the course of the war so far.

Russian airstrikes on Ukraine's grain infrastructure in the Odessa region, following Moscow's withdrawal from an agreement which allowed safe pass to Ukrainian vessels exporting grain, will also make their effects known and represent an attempt to exert further diplomatic pressure, Kunnas went on.

Col. Tarmo Kundla, head of operations at the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) General Staff, also talking to AK, pointed to renewed Russian attacks on the northeastern city of Kharkiv, and on the Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts.

Col. Tarmo Kundla. Source: ERR

While there has been no significant progress here so far, attention is required, he said, "since they force Ukraine to react and send additional resources to the region," Kundla went on.

"The most realistic thing to do is not to rush, but to play it smart, as the Russian Federation has power, they have a lot of that. Ukraine has opportunities, but only by playing smart."

Leo Kunnas said that the situation on the eastern and southern fronts is unchanged, largely the result of Russian forces being able to dig in over the past few months.

"What is happening at the current phase of the war in Ukraine once again demonstrates why Russian troops were able to advance quicklyearly on in the conflict, especially in southern Ukraine – namely that the Ukrainian side had not fortified enough enough. It is the same case now [in reverse] - the moment has passed, as the Russian side has managed to dig in," Kunnas said.

