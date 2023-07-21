Piletilevi acquires majority stake in Czechia's largest ticketing platform

Ticketing platform Piletilevi.
Ticketing platform Piletilevi. Source: Piletilevi.ee
Piletilevi Grupp, which recently acquired a majority stake in Romania's largest ticketing platform, has continued to expand, by also purchasing a majority stake in GoOut.net, the biggest ticketing platform in Czechia.

The company's latest acquisition consolidates its presence in Czechia, Poland, Slovakia and Germany.

According to Sven Nuutmann, chair of Piletilevi's management board, the acquisition of GoOut.net is an important step in the company's strategy to expand into new markets and to achieve a position as one of Central Europe's leading ticketing platforms.

Speaking on ETV current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera," Nuutmann said, that, with the ticketing sector in Central Europe in a tough position due to both the residual impact of the pandemic and the ongoing war in Ukraine, now is a good time for Piletilevi to buy.

"A lot of ticketing companies were hit hard during the coronavirus pandemic. Secondly, Central and Eastern European countries are also in a zone, which a lot of Western investors are currently reluctant to come to, because of the war in Ukraine," said Nuutmann.

"We are actively looking around because we think there could be more interesting countries to go into in the next twelve months. There are one or two more interesting possibilities in Czechia, but we are also looking at the other countries surrounding Romania. Geographically we're already pretty well covered at the moment, but we'll definitely have a good look around in Poland. In Poland we started with our purchase, but it's still small there. We're being careful, we're not going to buy everything. However, I think that within 12 months of the latest deal we'll get offers from people we don't know to ask," he added.

"If we have this platform that is somehow linked to Piletilevi's system and service platform, then we can start to work on this project together, open up new markets and find new partners in the local market faster. My vision for our product is the same as it always has been," said Lukaš Jandač, CEO of GoOut.net.

