Foreign minister: Estonia fully backs ICC in its investigations

News
Ministry of Foreign Affairs building in Tallinn.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs building in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Estonia supports the actions of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in all its affairs, and looks forward to a time when it can prosecute war criminals inolved in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said in a statement issued on the 25th anniversary of the court's founding.

The statement follows in its entirety.

For us, ensuring a world order based on the rule of law and the fight against the impunity of those responsible for crimes is vital, particularly in light of Russia's war on Ukraine. 

Estonia supports the ICC's efforts to investigate crimes committed in various countries in recent decades, crimes which include mass executions, arrests, robberies, sexual violence, as well as war crimes committed in Ukraine such as the forced deportation and adoption of children.

Additionally, Estonia actively supports Ukraine's initiative to create a special tribunal under UN auspices, which would try war crimes. This special tribunal would also be able to prosecute Russia's military and political leadership. 

Every criminal, from the rank-and-file Russian soldier to the highest leadership, must be held responsible for the suffering of bombed out homes, deported children and the pain and suffering inflicted on untold thousands of Ukrainian lives,

Estonia is an ICC member and has been an active supporter since its activities began, in 1998. Based in The Hague, the ICC is the only permanent international court with jurisdiction to prosecute individuals for the international crimes of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and the crime of aggression.

Estonian Prosecutor General Andres Parmas was elected as a member of the ICC's trust fund board, and this year is applying to become an ICC judge, the foreign ministry says.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:16

WRC Rally Estonia opening to feature Nublu, Alika and others

14:42

Viljandi Folk Festival organizers request €180,000 additional 2024 funding

14:41

Kallas: Estonia to decouple from Russian electricity grid by start of 2025

14:00

ERJK sends inquiries to political parties about SALK services

13:13

State auction of former reservist officers' building fails to attract bids

12:26

Foreign minister: Estonia fully backs ICC in its investigations

11:55

School meal regulations to include additional criteria on food quality

11:15

Rail tragedy brings crossing safety back under the spotlight

10:28

Estonian banks earned almost as much in first half of 2023 as whole of 2022 Updated

10:21

ERR in Latvia: Selija military training area to be Baltic states' largest

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

14.07

Grosberg: Ukrainian forces getting closer to significant success

17.07

Estonia continues to push for EU-wide Russian tourism ban

17.07

Tallinn's busy Tehnika tänav to close for roadworks

17.07

NATO diplomat: Vilnius summit changed leaders' attitudes towards Ukraine

17.07

Estonia issued 322 visas to Russian citizens this June

15.07

Estonia joins 37 other countries in Hungary LGBTQI+ statement

08:45

Large line of cars builds up at Narva border crossing checkpoint

17.07

Fewer vegetables grown in Estonia due to farm worker shortages

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: