Foreign minister: Estonia fully backs ICC in its investigations

The statement follows in its entirety.

For us, ensuring a world order based on the rule of law and the fight against the impunity of those responsible for crimes is vital, particularly in light of Russia's war on Ukraine.

Estonia supports the ICC's efforts to investigate crimes committed in various countries in recent decades, crimes which include mass executions, arrests, robberies, sexual violence, as well as war crimes committed in Ukraine such as the forced deportation and adoption of children.

Additionally, Estonia actively supports Ukraine's initiative to create a special tribunal under UN auspices, which would try war crimes. This special tribunal would also be able to prosecute Russia's military and political leadership.

Every criminal, from the rank-and-file Russian soldier to the highest leadership, must be held responsible for the suffering of bombed out homes, deported children and the pain and suffering inflicted on untold thousands of Ukrainian lives,