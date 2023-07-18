Foreign minister: Estonia fully backs ICC in its investigations
Estonia supports the actions of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in all its affairs, and looks forward to a time when it can prosecute war criminals inolved in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said in a statement issued on the 25th anniversary of the court's founding.
The statement follows in its entirety.
For us, ensuring a world order based on the rule of law and the fight against the impunity of those responsible for crimes is vital, particularly in light of Russia's war on Ukraine.
Estonia supports the ICC's efforts to investigate crimes committed in various countries in recent decades, crimes which include mass executions, arrests, robberies, sexual violence, as well as war crimes committed in Ukraine such as the forced deportation and adoption of children.
Additionally, Estonia actively supports Ukraine's initiative to create a special tribunal under UN auspices, which would try war crimes. This special tribunal would also be able to prosecute Russia's military and political leadership.
Every criminal, from the rank-and-file Russian soldier to the highest leadership, must be held responsible for the suffering of bombed out homes, deported children and the pain and suffering inflicted on untold thousands of Ukrainian lives,
Estonia is an ICC member and has been an active supporter since its activities began, in 1998. Based in The Hague, the ICC is the only permanent international court with jurisdiction to prosecute individuals for the international crimes of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and the crime of aggression.
Estonian Prosecutor General Andres Parmas was elected as a member of the ICC's trust fund board, and this year is applying to become an ICC judge, the foreign ministry says.
Editor: Andrew Whyte