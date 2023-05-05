Zelenskyy reissues call for Putin to be put before Hague war crimes trial

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the outgoing EU representative to Ukraine, Matti Maasikas, an Estonian..
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the outgoing EU representative to Ukraine, Matti Maasikas, an Estonian.. Source: Office of the President of Ukraine.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has recapitulated calls for Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin to be tried for war crimes at the highest level possible, namely in The Hague.

Zelenskyy was in The Hague Thursday, making a speech in which he said that "If we want true justice, we should not look for excuses and should not refer to the shortcomings of the current international law, but make bold decisions that will correct the shortcomings of those norms that unfortunately exist in international law," U.S. political news site The Hill reports.

Zelenskyy said that a Putin brought to the Hague would cut a very different figure from the current incarnation, ensconced as he is in Russia, adding that this eventuality will transpire in due course.

The Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC) put out an arrest warrant on Putin earlier this year over his alleged role in the unlawful deportation of children from Ukraine, to Russia, but at present the warrant is in name only since Russia is not party to the Rome Statute, which set up the court.

President Zelenskyy had made a surprise visit to Helsinki earlier this week, ahead of Thursday's trip to the Hague. He is due also to attend the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey on Saturday; first lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska is already in London, and has visited Britain's prime minister, Rishi Sunak, at the invitation of the latter's wife, Akshata Murthy.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: The Hill

