Ukraine's Zelenskyy meeting Nordic leaders in Helsinki

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is on a one-day visit to the Finnish capital Helsinki for a meeting with Nordic leaders.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Zelensky has made only a handful of trips abroad — to the United States, Belgium, Poland, France, the United Kingdom, and now Finland, Yle reports.

While a meeting of Nordic premiers in Helsinki was announced by the Finnish president's office last week, the fact Zelenskyy would attend was kept under wraps for security reasons.

Zelenskyy is set to meet with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö to discuss "Ukraine's defense struggle and Finland's support for Ukraine, bilateral relations between the two countries and the global geopolitical situation."

The Ukrainian leader will attend the Nordic-Ukrainian summit later on Wednesday afternoon. Also present will be the Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson, Norway's PM Jonas Gahr Støre, PM Mette Frederiksen from Denmark and Icelandic PM Katrín Jakobsdóttir.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!