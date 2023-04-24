Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas makes first visit to Ukraine

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) made her first official visit to Ukraine on Monday, meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Despite being one of the most vocal backers of Ukraine over the last year, Kallas has not made an official, publically announced visit to the country until now since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

This is also her first visit abroad as prime minister of the new coalition, which was sworn in last week.

"I am here with a message of firm belief – belief in your victory, belief in Ukraine that is a prosperous liberal democracy and a free market economy belonging to the Euro-Atlantic community," she said at a press conference.

Kallas is visiting the Zhytomyr region, which Estonia has pledged to help rebuild. Construction has already started on a kindergarten that will open in July and the prime minister announced a second will now be built.

Kaja Kallas with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Zhytomyr on April 24, 2023. Source: ERR

"Symbolic to be in Zhytomyr – the region where Estonia is focusing its reconstruction efforts. We were the first to become patrons of a region. It's about practical action to build the future and support Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic path. We hope our model also inspires others," she said.

Kallas told ERR before her meeting with Zelenskyy that prosecution for Russia's crimes of aggression, joining the EU, this summer's NATO summit in Vilnius and Ukraine's desire to join the alliance will be discussed.

"Another thing we want from the Ukrainians is that they very actively share their experiences from the battlefield with our defense forces. This is necessary in order for us to be able to make our own preparations," Kallas added.

Kallas and Zelenskyy also signed a joint statement.

The prime minister's last visit to Ukraine was in 2021.

The prime minister will visit Poland on Tuesday.

The news is being updated.

--

