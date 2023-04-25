Kaja Kallas meets Polish prime minister in Warsaw on Tuesday

News
{{1682409900000 | amCalendar}}
Kaja Kallas meets Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Warsaw on April 25, 2023.
Open gallery
3 photos
News

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) is in Poland on Tuesday, where she is meeting with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and take part in a round table discussion at the College of Europe in Warsaw.

Kallas said, that Poland is a good friend of Estonia, as well as a staunch ally in NATO and partner in the European Union.

"Over the past year, we have become even closer with Poland and in the security field we have jointly taken forward important issues such as sanctions against Russia, oil price caps and increased military assistance for Ukraine," Kallas added.

During the bilateral meeting, the Estonian and Polish prime ministers will discuss regional security and preparations for the NATO Vilnius Summit, which takes place in the summer. Stopping Russian aggression and supporting Ukraine will also be on the agenda. Kallas and Morawiecki will also discuss bilateral cooperation, including on defense.

On Monday, Kallas visited Ukraine, where she met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

15:40

Narva replaces signs on streets previously named after Communist leaders

14:40

'Smoke Sauna Sisterhood' wins best documentary award in San Francisco

13:40

Kaja Kallas meets Polish prime minister in Warsaw on Tuesday Updated

13:40

Lehtme prepared to step down from NGO Slava Ukraini role if necessary

12:52

ERR in Ukraine: Kallas advises Kyiv to focus on NATO membership

11:52

Auditor: Ministries' readiness to discharge national security tasks lacking

10:19

Estonian Competition Authority rejects Ryanair's airport fee appeal

09:25

Soviet monument removal law returns to Riigikogu next month

08:55

Travelers not put off by rising airline ticket, package holiday costs

08:25

Estonia's real estate market showing signs of recovery

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

24.04

Estonia as the car tax black sheep of Europe

24.04

Tallink planning to lay off 400 employees in Estonia

24.04

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas makes first visit to Ukraine Updated

24.04

Estonian MFA summons Chinese diplomat to explain sovereignty comments

22.04

Estonian FM: Chinese diplomat's comments are false, misinterpret history

10:19

Estonian Competition Authority rejects Ryanair's airport fee appeal

08:25

Estonia's real estate market showing signs of recovery

24.04

Estonian government finishes bill to cut back family benefits

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: