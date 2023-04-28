Nordic, Baltic ministers visit Odesa

Nordic, Baltic and Ukrainian foreign ministers in Odesa, Ukraine on April 28, 2023.
Nordic, Baltic and Ukrainian foreign ministers in Odesa, Ukraine on April 28, 2023. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) on Friday visited Odesa in Ukraine with Nordic and Baltic foreign ministers (NB8) to show support for Ukraine.

Ministers from Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland met with Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba.

The ministers visited the trade port of Odesa, one of the largest export hubs in Ukraine, and attended a reconstruction forum. 

"Russia's aggression, which has hindered grain and food exports from Ukraine, has considerably affected food security, and is increasing global hunger and suffering. This is why it is crucial to help facilitate grain and food exports from Ukraine, including through Ukrainian ports," Tsahkna said.

Nordic and Baltic foreign ministers with the Ukrainian foreign minister in Odesa, Ukraine on April 28, 2023. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Estonian foreign minister presented Estonia's proposal for hosting the 2025 Ukraine reconstruction forum in Tallinn as a way of highlighting the importance of international cooperation in Ukraine's reconstruction.

They also visited the central square in the historic center of Odesa, which was added to UNESCO's list of intangible heritage early this year.

The NB8 ministers visited Ukraine to show support for the country on its path to NATO and the European Union and highlight the importance of providing continued military and humanitarian aid.

"Every minute, Ukrainians are shedding blood for the freedom of us all, and we must offer Ukraine every assistance," Tsahkna said.

Yesterday, the ministers visited Moldova and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) traveled to Ukraine earlier this week.  

--

Editor: Helen Wright

