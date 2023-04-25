Kallas: New NATO defense plans must be agreed by Vilnius summit

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas met Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland.
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas met Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland. Source: Jürgen Randma / Government Office
Russia has been preparing for a long-term confrontation and it is time that we also prepare for it, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said in Warsaw on Tuesday while calling for NATO to put plans agreed last year into action.

"Together with Poland, we understand that the changed security situation requires us all to do more to strengthen our individual and collective security. Estonia and Poland have significantly increased defense spending and are rapidly developing our defense capabilities," said Kallas.

"It is also crucial that what was agreed at last year's NATO Summit in Madrid is swiftly put into practice," she said.

"The position of Estonia is that the new defense plans of NATO must be confirmed by the Vilnius Summit and they must be backed up by the necessary forces and capabilities."

Kallas is on a visit to Poland and met with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. The pair discussed defense, security, support for Ukraine and strengthening sanctions.

The Estonian prime minister said the most critical concern for Ukraine right now is that the military aid arrives quickly.

Lithuania will host NATO's summit for the first time on July 11-12. 

Editor: Helen Wright

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

