Prime minister: No one has provided good alternatives to tax hikes

News
Kaja Kallas
Kaja Kallas Source: ERR
News

Widespread criticism of rising taxes is understandable, but no one has offered up any good alternatives yet, said Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) on Tuesday.

Kallas said the government knew there would be fierce criticism of the move.

"This outrage is completely understandable. When I realized that we had to make such difficult decisions, I didn't sleep for several nights in a row. And knowing what was coming, I also told my team to put on their helmets and their bulletproof vests, because now the criticism is going to come from all sides and it is not going to be gentle. And so it has been," the Prime Minister told "Ringvaade".

"At the same time, while I understand the outrage, I wonder, are there alternatives? I'm always asking if you have any good ideas," Kallas said.

Asked if anyone else had put forward good alternative solutions she said: "It hasn't happened yet."

"The same opposition that criticizes, keeps introducing new bills to increase subsidies and writes in the line [stating] where the money comes from that the Ministry of Finance will do the analyses. By today, it should be clear to everyone that any increase in subsidies still comes out of the taxpayer's pocket and you have to say what one thing or another will cost the taxpayer in the end," added Kallas.

The new government will raise income tax and VAT by 2 percent, from 20 percent to 22 percent.

A number of other taxes are also expected to rise and it is hoped a new car tax will generate €120 million a year for the budget. Fuel taxes are likely to rise too.

The coalition says cuts are needed to close the €1.7 billion budget deficit, which currently amounts to 4.3 percent of GDP.

Ukraine cannot become a member of NATO during wartime

Kaja Kallas visits Ukraine, April 24, 2023. Source: Jürgen Randma / riigikantselei

Kallas made her first foreign visit to Ukraine this week and met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

She said Zelenskyy's biggest concerns are primarily related to ammunition and weapons, NATO, and the European Union.

Kallas said it is clear that Ukraine cannot join the alliance while the war continues as the allies do not want to be pulled into the conflict themselves.

"When it comes to giving some kind of security guarantees to Ukraine, the only security guarantee that really works is NATO membership. And we, for our part, are trying to persuade the allies why such a clear perspective should be given to Ukraine after the end of the war so that these messages are clear. And on the other hand, again, we are telling Ukraine what they should also do in their rhetoric or persuasion to move in that direction," explained Kallas.

The Ukrainian authorities do not feel direct pressure from the West to start peace negotiations, she said.

"But it is clear that their success on the battlefield will depend on how much the allies support them with weapons," the prime minister added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Ringvaate

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

21:09

Prime minister: No one has provided good alternatives to tax hikes

19:54

Estonia mulls lowering national election voting age to 16

17:20

Estonian curling pair qualify for world championship knockout phase

16:55

Reform deputy chair Ligi: Government will not set minimum wage

16:05

Estonia set to acquire new sniper rifles from Finnish company

15:05

Estonians made average of 22 card payments in stores per month in Q1

14:24

Estonian Defense Forces have trained over 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers

13:45

Leaked documents reveal Russia's plans for the Baltics

13:00

Global Estonian Report: April 26 – May 3

12:10

Night buses to operate in Tallinn from mid-May

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

24.04

Estonia as the car tax black sheep of Europe

13:45

Leaked documents reveal Russia's plans for the Baltics

25.04

Estonian Competition Authority rejects Ryanair's airport fee appeal

12:10

Night buses to operate in Tallinn from mid-May

25.04

Schools facing difficult choices over Ukrainian students' progress

24.04

Tallink planning to lay off 400 employees in Estonia

25.04

Kallas: New NATO defense plans must be agreed by Vilnius summit

25.04

Estonia moves to digitize state exams by 2027

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: