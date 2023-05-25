Politico: Denmark's PM may become next NATO leader

News
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen welcoming Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, who is visiting Copenhagen. Both have been mentioned as potential candidates for NATO secretary-general.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen welcoming Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, who is visiting Copenhagen. Both have been mentioned as potential candidates for NATO secretary-general. Source: SCANPIX / EPA
News

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen could become the next NATO secretary general, while Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) is also considered, Politico wrote on Thursday.

Mette Frederiksen, the Danish prime minister, has emerged as a likely candidate for NATO leadership, Politico writes; this opinion is sparked by Fredriksen's offer to attend the White House.

As all previous NATO chiefs have been male, there is considerable pressure to find a female leader this time, and Denmark is regarded as a "middle-ground country" and "a strong Ukraine supporter that is nevertheless less hawkish than some eastern flank countries," Politico explains why the Danish prime minister meets expectations.

However, Frederiksen comes from a nation that recently held the position; former Danish prime minister, Anders Fogh Rasmussen, served as NATO's secretary general from 2009 to 2014. Politico writes that not everyone agrees with restricting the candidate pool to the Nordic region.

Estonian Prime Minister Kallas is often mentioned as a contender as well.

"If we are looking for a woman, why not Kallas?" Politico cites a top official from Central Europe, adding, however, that "some Western allies are wary of selecting a leader perceived as too hawkish while war is raging on the continent."

According to another diplomat from Eastern Europe, allies in the east are wondering as to whether a candidate from the region will ever be elected to the NATO leadership. "The brutal Russian invasion of Ukraine proved many of them are reliable and capable," they said.

Former Norwegian Prime Minister Stoltenberg has served as NATO secretary general since October 1, 2014. His predecessors were former Danish Prime Minister Anders Fogh Rasmussen (2009-2014), former Dutch Foreign Minister Jaap de Hoop Scheffer (2004-2009), in December 2003, Alessandro Minuto-Rizzo, an Italian, took over as acting leader, preceded by former British Defense Minister George Robertson (1999-2003).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Source: POLITICO

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

21:20

Employers anticipate continued wage growth

20:51

Flights start on Pärnu-Helsinki route

19:42

Politico: Denmark's PM may become next NATO leader

18:31

Performing arts professionals criticize plan to reform funding schemes

18:00

Keres: Opposition does not wish to make Supreme Court appeal text public

17:50

Danilson-Järg: Isamaa has become a party of old men

17:30

Estonian foreign minister: No problem with freedom of expression in Latvia

17:10

Suur-Sõjamäe fire finally extinguished on Wednesday

17:01

Utilitas planned to buy out assets of Tallinna Soojus from Tallinn

16:32

Ryanair decides against challenging Estonian competition watchdog's call

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

12:40

First Estonian restaurant to receive two Michelin stars announced

24.05

Work to extinguish fire at Tallinn waste treatment center continues Updated

24.05

Environmental Board opens criminal proceedings over Suur-Sõjamäe blaze

24.05

Estonian police record over 1,300 cases of banned symbol use

23.05

Colonel: Belgorod operation likely connected to Ukrainian counter-offensive

24.05

Latvian journalist: Media 'witch hunt' going on in respect of language law

11:06

Same-sex marriage amendments debated on 'Esimene stuudio'

10:40

Tanks and IFVs to only require B-category license in Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: