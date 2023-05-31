Kallas: I'm unlikely to be NATO leader because I'm from the eastern flank

News
Kaja Kallas.
Kaja Kallas. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) believes she is unlikely to be handed the NATO top job because she comes from the alliance's eastern flank and other countries are seen as more "eligible."

Kallas' name has been mentioned along with several others, such as the UK's Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, in recent months to replace current General Secretary Jens Stoltenburg when he steps down later this year.

Speaking to the BBC's Newsnight current affairs show on Tuesday evening, Kallas was asked if she would like to do the job.

"It is highly unlikely that I will be offered such a job," she said, batting away the interviewer's question, and stressing it is most important to have a leader from a country that meets the 2 percent spending pledge set in 2014.

But when pushed about her unsuitability, Kallas replied: "It is highly unlikely, I would say. There are many reasons and one of them is that I have been very vocal about these issues [Russia, Ukraine, defense spending] and I come from the eastern flank and although we have been in NATO for 20 years I think there are still some countries that are considered to be more [pauses]... eligible." 

She laughed when asked again if she would accept the job if it was offered.

"If I would be offered then I would have to think about this but so far there is no reason to get yourself sweaty over this," she joked.  

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria are countries situated on NATO's eastern flank. They all joined the alliance after 1999, and the Baltic states in 2004.

Last year, only seven of the 30 member countries met NATO's 2 percent of GDP spending goal: Greece, Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Kallas also discussed Russia's "terror tactics" in Ukraine and the drone attacks on Moscow.

"What is going on in Kyiv is Moscow's terror tactics that they do all the time to terrorize the people of Ukraine and show that they are not safe. And these are war crimes, meaning that targeting civilians is a war crime," she said.  

The Ukrainian military "has its hands full" the prime minister said when asked who may have carried out the attacks in the Russian capital. She also suggested the drone attacks could have been staged by Russia.

"[But] There is not enough evidence to say it is definitely a false flag operation by Russia. But if you look back in history, what they have done in order to justify even bigger steps or [military] mobilization, for example, then it could be very logical that they want to show we are being attacked and we have to declare mobilization," she said.

The prime minister said that NATO's collective defense is working and keeps alliance members safe: "I think if we weren't part of NATO we would be living through some really dark times right now, but we are."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

08:47

Municipality seeks right to close local school in court

08:11

TAI: Births in Estonia down 12 percent in 2022

08:00

Kallas: I'm unlikely to be NATO leader because I'm from the eastern flank

07:35

Minister: Firms in difficulty after minimum wage hike will get state help

07:15

EKRE extends lead over Reform in Norstat poll

07:15

Waterspout spotted off Pärnu shore

06:45

Supreme Court publishes opposition's appeal after media request

30.05

British foreign minister: Putin - withdraw your troops from Ukraine

30.05

Estonia only EU country not to participate in Osaka's World EXPO 2025

30.05

Estonia considering new rules as drones become more widespread

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

15.05

Fiona Hill: Ukraine in the new world disorder

30.05

Mikhail Shishkin: West bears responsibility for Ukraine war

30.05

Study: Only half of cars in Estonia driven every day

30.05

Warships arrive in Tallinn for NATO's Baltops naval exercise

30.05

Gallery: Temporary park being built in Tallinn's central square for summer

08:00

Kallas: I'm unlikely to be NATO leader because I'm from the eastern flank

30.05

Estonia only EU country not to participate in Osaka's World EXPO 2025

30.05

Mihkelson: Moscow covertly taking over Belarus next to fighting in Ukraine

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: