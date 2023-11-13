Experts reject former NATO sec gen proposal for Ukraine joining without occupied zones

News
Flags of NATO and Ukraine.
Flags of NATO and Ukraine. Source: Ministry of Defense
News

Some Estonian experts reject a concept floated by former NATO secretary general Anders Fogh Rasmussen whereby Ukraine would accede to the alliance, but without those areas currently occupied by the Russian Federation, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reports.

This would be unacceptable from a Ukrainian perspective, they say.

Kalev Stoicescu (Eesti 200), chair of the Riigikogu's National Defense Committee, said such a move would: "Mean that Ukraine would have to surrender those of its territories which Russia has occupied and that it still controls," referring primarily to Crimea, annexed illegally in 2014, and the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

"I don't think that Ukraine is ready for that right now. So long as there remains hope that Ukraine can still liberate its land, be it fully or for the most part, such an agreement is not viable," Stoicescu told AK.

Stoicescu did however also reference Finland's Winter War with the Soviet Union, which resulted ultimately in its loss of vast swathes of territory, including the city of Viipuri (Vyborg), much of Karjala (Karelia), and the Petsamo region, which gave the country direct access to the Arctic Ocean.

Finland formally joined NATO this year.

Holger Mölder, Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) lecturer in law, meanwhile said that in any case a) an agreement needs to be recognized bilaterally or multilaterally and b) further complications are brought by the fact that Russian-occupied territory is not unchanging in either direction.

"We will need to delineate the boundaries along which this so-called division is to take place. What are these occupied areas – because these are also constantly changing," he told AK.

"The prerequisite of any international agreement is that it is recognized by both parties," Mölder added.

Anders Fogh Rasmussen, NATO secretary general 2009-2014, said admitting Ukraine into the alliance even without the occupied zones would be demonstration of Russia's inability to head off that outcome, thought to be a major factor in Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine starting February 2022.

Rasmussen has been a lone voice, however, AK reported.

Under his proposal, the famous Article Five collective defense principle would not apply to Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory.

Rasmussen's rationale included the fact that while Germany today is a NATO member, originally, only West Germany was admitted to NATO, in 1955, while East Germany remained in the Soviet sphere of influence.

However, the difference here is that the Western Allies and Stalin had come to an agreement a decade earlier on the carving up of Germany into occupation zones, rather than the Soviet Union unilaterally invading part of Germany ahead of the accession process beginning.

Estonia's current border does not incorporate territory originally agreed upon with the fledgling Soviet state in 1920 and which is now occupied by the Soviet Union's successor state, the Russian Federation – principally the area around Petseri, and also Jaanilinn, on the East bank of the Narva River.

Ukraine failed to obtain any specific date by which it might acceded to NATO, at the Vilnius Summit in the summer.

Its status in terms of NATO accession will however again be on the table at next year's summit in Washington, marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the alliance.

Fogh Rasmussen's logic in addition to that noted above would see the rump of Ukraine in NATO acting as a bulwark against a still-aggressive Russia, the removal of a gray zone, and the addition of battle-hardened Ukrainian armed forces which, he said, would serve as an example to other European powers, as well as being an asset in and of itself.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Barbara Oja

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaaamera,' reporter Vahur Lauri.

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:02

After Estonia, Mariana Betsa named ambassador-at-large for Ukraine diaspora

20:51

Nordica negotiations start with all interested parties

20:28

Estonian FM: Let's not submit to Russia's blackmail in the OSCE Updated

20:20

Domino's Pizza launching in Estonia

19:55

Pavel Latushka: ICC should issue arrest warrant for Alexander Lukashenko

18:55

Seletskaja: Offering Estonian music to English National Ballet is a priority

18:25

Justice minister: Budget-related bills need additional scrutiny

17:49

Estonia signs up to international crypto-asset reporting framework

17:31

Minister awaiting chance to broker long-term teacher pay plan in government

17:17

Experts reject former NATO sec gen proposal for Ukraine joining without occupied zones

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

12.11

Estonia increases wait between language proficiency exam retakes

10.11

Stricken Amalie ferry reaches Latvian port safely

14:32

Estonian defense minister: If the Baltics fall, Berlin will be next

11.11

Kontaveit plays her farewell match for home crowd

07:50

Active duty EDF serviceman dies after training area accident

09:19

Analyst: The Reform Party will get a new leader before spring

10:58

Rescue Board conducting home smoke detector spot checks this week

12:55

Estonian minister of culture DJs at 'Rave for Ukraine' charity event in London

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: