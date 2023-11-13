Võru County local governments to invest Nursipalu money in education, roads

Gravel road.
Gravel road. Source: Lilian Õis/minupilt.err.ee
Four local governments in Southeastern Estonia have been allocated investment aid in connection with the expansion of the Estonian Defense Forces' (EDF) Nursipalu Training Area, and they intend to use this money to both build and renovate schools and kindergartens as well as improve local roads.

Four Võru County local governments affected by the expansion of Nursipalu Training Area have received a combined €10 million in one-time investment aid aimed at improving quality of life in their communities.

Antsla Municipality has received €2 million from the state, which it will be putting toward major work on a local school building.

"Antsla Municipality wants to use this money to renovate Antsla High School," said Antsla Municipal Mayor Avo Kirsbaum (Isamaa). "We've been waiting a long time to renovate this building, and now we have the means to do it. The procurement is complete; construction work is already underway and must be completed by the end of next June."

Võru Mayor Kalvi Kõva (SDE) said that their city's "Nursipalu money" will be going toward the construction of a kindergarten.

"We're going to use this money for the construction of Punamütsike Kindergarten," Kõva said.

"As this construction will total €7.8 million, we've also requested €2.8 million from energy savings instruments and are awaiting a response to this project," he continued. "If that is approved, then we'll begin with preparatory work in the first half of next year, including a construction procurement. And I'd hope to start building construction by the end of next year."

Võru Municipality likewise plans on putting their investment aid money toward the construction of a kindergarten – as well as improving some local roads.

"Võru Municipality has received €3 million, and has likewise received this year's disturbance fee in the amount of €148,000," Võru Municipal Mayor Kalmer Puusepp noted. "We've been planning here where to use this money, and we have a place here that needs money and that needs to be finished – Sõmerpalu [Lepatriinu] Kindergarten."

Puusepp said that according to current plans, at least €2.5 million could be spent on the kindergarten.

"And because there have been requests regarding roads from many, many people in the area, then those should be paved," he added, noting that this investment would impact a large number of beneficiaries.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

