Finland experiences rise in Southeastern border asylum seeker numbers

News
Finnish Border Guard personnel patrolling.
Finnish Border Guard personnel patrolling. Source: Finnish Border Guard/ Raja
News

Finland's Eastern border has seen a rise in the number of people attempting to enter the country, many of them claiming asylum, while lacking the necessary documentation.

Some spokespeople from Finnish authorities say this surge is likely being orchestrated by Russia.

Finland's Border Guard reports that since the beginning of August 2023, 91 people have arrived at the border crossing points in Southeastern Finland but without the required travel documents, instead applying for asylum in Finland.

This figure is higher than usual. The Finnish Border Guard says, referring to it as illegal migration.

International crime is likely also linked to the phenomenon, the Finnish Border Guard says.

The number of illegal border crossings at the land border (ie. areas border away from official checkpoints) remains unchanged.

Finland's eastern border with Russia is 1,340 km long. The country formally joined NATO earlier this year.

Jukka Lukkari, Deputy Commander of the Southeast Finland Border Guard, stressed to public broadcaster Yle that the situation remains calm, even as numbers have grown.

"In the last week, there have been around 30 arrivals. This is clearly a growing phenomenon," Lukkari said, adding that attempts to cross the border by bicycle and become increasingly common.

In response, Finland's southeastern border crossing checkpoints stopped allowing cyclists through last Thursday, Lukkari added.

Yle put the figure of border crossers of all kinds in the Southeast of the country, namely at the Vaalimaa, Nuijamaa and Imatra checkpoints, at 3,000 per day, in both directions.

Meanwhile, Jukka Savolainen of the Helsinki-based European Centre of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats (Hybrid CoE), told Yle that the development is a "signal" the Kremlin wishes to send its neighbor to the West.

"It's a signal they want to send Finland. That seems clear," said 

"If they open up the route from there, we'll soon have a refugee problem," Savolainen added.

Interior Minister Mari Rantanen (Finns) meanwhile said the country was prepared for a change in the border security situation. "We are prepared, and if necessary, we will act as the situation requires."

In any case, Yle reports, Finland has for several years been preparing for potential hybrid influencing coming from Russia and involving larger numbers of exploited persons, mainly asylum seekers, being directed to the Finnish border.

The 2015 migration crisis also saw Russia applying pressure in this way, Yle says.

The Finnish border authority says the people attempting to enter Finland illegally are from third countries, having transited through Russia. One recent change that gives credence to the influencing theory is that whereas Russian authorities had prevented people traveling across the country in a westerly direction if they did not have the required documentation to hand, now, the border guard says, this stricture has been relaxed.

This included Ukrainian citizens seeking temporary protection upon arrival at the border and following the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The Finnish border guard says it is closely monitoring the development of the situation and, together with other security authorities, evaluating the nature and effects of the current phenomenon on Finland's public order and security.

Further measures within the scope of current law can be taken where necessary.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Yle

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:52

Flora win 15th Estonian Meistriliiga title as Kalev qualify for Europe

13:12

Airline ex-executive: Four, five companies interested in Nordica

12:55

Estonian minister of culture DJs at 'Rave for Ukraine' charity event in London

12:15

Finland experiences rise in Southeastern border asylum seeker numbers

11:51

Isamaa leader: Estonian political landscape will be reshaped

11:30

Icelandic team wins battle of region's young ethical hackers in Tartu

10:58

Rescue Board conducting home smoke detector spot checks this week

10:37

Võru County local governments to invest Nursipalu money in education, roads

10:00

Rebranding Enefit cars to Elektrilevi colors to cost tens of thousands of euros

09:55

Statistics: Estonia's gender pay gap widens on year

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

12.11

Estonia increases wait between language proficiency exam retakes

10.11

Stricken Amalie ferry reaches Latvian port safely

11.11

Kontaveit plays her farewell match for home crowd

10.11

Tallinn approves detailed plan for Telliskivi

12.11

Photos: Sillamäe linking beach promenade, trail with bike, pedestrian path

11.11

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas apologizes to teachers

07:50

Active duty EDF serviceman dies after training area accident

12.11

Estonian PM on two-day visit to Washington

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: