Cuban national faces deportation after illegally crossing border into Estonia

A border marker in Southeastern Estonia.
A border marker in Southeastern Estonia. Source: (Tauno Tõhk/Chancellery of the Riigikogu)
A Cuban national is to be deported from Estonia after being found guilty of illegally crossing the border into the country, and aiding four other people to do the same, portal Delfi reports.

The first-tier Tartu County Court on Wednesday sentenced 24-year-old Dianelys Patricia Cabrera Echemendia, a Cuban citizen, to three months' real prison time, following a plea deal with the defendant's counsel.

This sentence is set to end November 29, taking into consideration incarceration time already served.

This will be followed by a deportation order and a five-year ban on reentry to Estonia.

Echemendia is one of five suspects, all of them Cuban nationals, detained and charged with illegally crossing Estonia's borders and illegally transporting other foreign nationals across that border and into Estonia.

At shortly after 3.15 a.m. on August 16 this year, border guard personnel detected an illegal border crossing taking place in Setomaa municipality, Võru County, which led to the apprehension and detention of the suspects.

The group had traveled from the Russia Federation and crossed into estonian Territory between the morning of August 15, and the small hours of August 16.

The five were then transported to the Piusa border in Võru County for procedural actions, at which point they requested international protection. 

Location of Piusa in Estonia. Source: Google Maps

After medical checkups, a procedure was initiated to ascertain the exact circumstances of the illegal border crossing.

The above judgment has not entered into force and can be appealed.

The Southern District Prosecutor's Office is directing the case.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Delfi

