Kallas discusses protecting Baltic Sea infrastructure with Swedish, Finnish PMs

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) discussed the latest developments of the damaged Balticconnector and communications cables investigations with her Swedish and Finnish counterparts and critical infrastructure protection.

Kallas met with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Thursday in Brussels.

The Estonian prime minister said Estonia treats the damage to the undersea infrastructure of the Baltic Sea with the utmost seriousness.

"We have reason to believe that the Balticconnector and the communication cables cases are linked. We will continue to work closely with Finland and Sweden, and other allies and partners, to establish the facts. It is important that we thoroughly examine all the versions on the table and do not jump to premature conclusions. At this stage, no version of the story can be confirmed or refuted as far as Estonian communication cables are concerned," she said, in a statement.

Kallas highlighted the work of the international investigation and said it has been effective and important to continue.

There also needs to be a broader discussion about ensuring the security of the Baltic Sea and critical infrastructure, she said.

The Estonian government has also given guidelines about the additional measures being planned to monitor and protect infrastructure on land and sea to ministries and agencies.

"At the same time it is still important to emphasize that there is no risk to the security of gas supply or cross-border internet disruption in Estonia," Kallas added.

