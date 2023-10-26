Finland may seek EU funding for Balticconnector repairs

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said on Thursday he may seek European Union funding to help repair the damaged gas pipeline between Estonia and Finland, Yle reported .

Speaking to reporters in Brussels before the start of an EU leaders summit, Orpo said he planned to enquire about securing EU funding to help fix the 77-kilometer Balticconnector pipeline.

This could be done via the bloc's mechanism for countering hybrid threats, he said.

"The EU has been closely involved in the investigation since the beginning and has offered its help and support, as has Nato," Orpo said.

On Wednesday, Estonia's transmission system operator Elering, which co-manages the pipeline, said the pipeline is insured for €50 million.

Ain Köster, Elering's communications manager, said an official claim has not yet been lodged.

The pipeline suddenly experienced a drop in pressure on October 8 which turned out to be leak. It is thought the damage was caused by an anchor belonging to the Hong Kong-flagged Newnew Polar Bear.

