Over 450 traders set out wares at South Estonian traditional fair

Over 450 traders came to a traditional rustic fair in the South Estonian village of Lindora over the weekend.

Lindora, Võru County, lies on the boundary separating Võrumaa and Setomaa, two historical regions which have their own distinctive linguistic and cultural identity.

This year's Lindora fair (Lindora laat) was held on a Saturday, meaning larger crowds were drawn than usual, and clogged and congested roads in the vicinity of the main event.

Fair organizer Ivar Traagel told AK that: "Twenty years ago, this fair was much smaller than now, but life has moved on, and everyone wants to but and sell."

"It's like a meeting place where people come, with their friends, bring their foreign guests, and buy genuine traditional goods. It's a real fair, in the middle of the forest," he went on, adding that no electricity is available on site.

"Yesterday, someone even asked if there was an ATM nearby, but unfortunately, there isn't one here."

The event was first held around a century ago and was traditionally called the "sheep fair," a name still appropriate given the preponderance of mutton on sale, ERR reported.

Many fair-goers also noted the inevitable inflation which has applied to goods since previous years.

--

