Weather in Estonia remains wintry over weekend, milder next week

Weather conditions in Estonia continue to be cold and with some snow over the weekend, but from the start of next week are forecast to be milder.

After a cold night which brought snow in parts of the Southeast and center, Friday morning continues in the same vein, with the mercury hovering around the zero-mark and snowfall continuing in the Southeast.

Weather map in Estonia for the morning of Friday, October 27, 2023. Source: ERR

Northeasterly breezes of 3-9 m/s in gusts up to 14 m/s will make things chillier still, and the cloud cover remains nationwide through the day. While temperatures will rise slightly, to 2-3 degrees in the West and over the islands, 0-1 degrees elsewhere and down to -1 degree in the Northeast, the snowfall will spread, with anywhere South or East of a line running from Pärnu to Lääne-Viru County likely to get snow. West of that line precipitation is more likely to fall as sleet or rain.

Daytime weather map in Estonia for Friday, October 27, 2023. Source: ERR

Conditions will, however, warm up over the weekend and into next week. Whereas the average daytime temperature will be 2 degrees on Saturday, and 3 degrees on Sunday, by Tuesday the figure will be 8 degrees .

Nighttime averages will similarly rise, from -1 to 3 degrees over the same time-frame. This means that rain or sleet are more likely from Sunday, than snow.

Four-day weather map for Estonia, October 28-31, 2023. Source: ERR

--

