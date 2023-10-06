PPA intercept, halt illegal Setomaa drone flight

A drone (photo is illustrative).
A drone (photo is illustrative). Source: Bertrand Bouchez/Unsplash
The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) in South Estonia on Thursday apprehended an unauthorized drone flight made near the Estonian-Russian border, regional daily Lõuna Postimees reports.

Two foreign nationals, identified as Danish citizens, had been operating the drone at the time, in the Setomaa region in the far Southeast of Estonia; PPA personnel from the Värska patrol apprehended the pair and advised them of the restrictions on drone-flying in that sensitive border area.

They then gave the drone's owners the chance to delete recordings made with the drone's camera and issued a verbal warning before sending them on their way.

Unapproved drone flights near to Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) installations, training areas etc. can lead to misdemeanor proceedings and a fine of up to €1,200.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Postimees

