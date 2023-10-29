Two die in Tartu County road traffic accident

Two people died in a road traffic accident in the village of Koogi, Tartu County, Sunday afternoon.

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) reports that shortly before 3 p.m. on Sunday, emergency services were notified of the accident, after an Opel passenger vehicle veered off the road, on a shallow bend in Koogi, around 30km northwest of Tartu city.

Two occupants of the vehicle were found in the car, which reportedly had entered water.

All circumstances of the accident are being clarified, while road traffic passing the scene was subject to PPA regulation at the time of writing.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!