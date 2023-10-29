Court overrules appeal from Narva man stripped of firearms license

The Narva T-34 in its former location, shortly before being removed on state orders in August 2022.
The Narva T-34 in its former location, shortly before being removed on state orders in August 2022. Source: Tatjana Gassova/ERR
A court has overturned an appeal from a man whose firearms license was revoked by the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) after he had taken an active role in agitating over last year's removal of a Soviet-era tank, which served as a memorial, from just outside the border town of Narva, regional daily Põhjarannik writes.

The first-tier Tartu Administrative Court ruled that since the individual, named Stanislav (for legal reasons the full name cannot be given) had been detained by the PPA, in the interests of preventing the organization and preparation of, and participation in, mass disruption, his ownership of a firearm could further threaten public order and the internal security in Estonia.

The former T-34 tank memorial constituted a war monument of the former Soviet occupiers, and given the invasion of Ukraine by the Soviet Union's successor state, the Russian Federation, its presence was a provocation, the court ruled.

In the aftermath of the removal of the T-34 tank, now housed in the national war museum in Viimsi, just outside Tallinn, the PPA revoked three people's firearms permits in Ida-Viru County.

All three had actively agitated against the removal of the tank from its plinth, and its transporting across country to the museum, the PPA says, and as such represented a threat to public order and national security.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

Source: Põhjarannik

radio tallinn

Court overrules appeal from Narva man stripped of firearms license

