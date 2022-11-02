Government approves bill to strip third country nationals' gun ownership

News
Firearm (photo is illustrative).
Firearm (photo is illustrative). Source: Ministry of the Interior
News

The Government approved Wednesday legislative amendments which will invalidate weapons permits granted to citizens of third countries. The law change is likely to effect a little over 1,300 people, mostly citizens of the Russian Federation and Belarus who are resident in Estonia, and does not apply to European Union citizens nor those of most NATO states.

Commenting on the amendment, Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets (SDE) that it provides an additional solution in ensuring security and public order.

He said: "Today, we cannot risk people who are citizens of any hostile foreign country having weapons permits and owning weapons here."

"Due to ideology or civic loyalty, in some situations they may feel that they have to take up arms here in order to protect the interests of their country of origin, so we are eliminating such risks via this law," Läänemets went on, according to an interior ministry press release.

A period of grace has been put in for handing in the firearms themselves.

"When the law comes into effect, the gun permits of citizens of non-EU and non-NATO countries living here will be valid for one year, and then the gun owner has another year to transfer his or her firearm. The weapon must be retained in the hands of Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) during the year specified for alienation. If the gun owner does not dispose of the gun himself within the prescribed period, the police must expropriate it at the average market price," he continued.

The change affects about 1,325 people who between them own a total of about 3,080 weapons.

New permit issuance will halt immediately the law enters into force, while for so-called gray passport holders, meaning individuals, mostly originally from the Russian Federation, who have neither Russian nor Estonian citizenship but reside in Estonia and are issued the passport for travel purposes, will be able to retain their permits until their expiry date, after which they will not be renewed.

Restrictions are also imposed on members of any management body, or the owners and beneficiaries of legal entities, operating in firearms-related activities.

The amendments will change the Weapons Act and must pass a Riigikogu vote and presidential assent to enter into law.

Deputy Secretary General Veiko Kommusaar from the interior ministry urged firearms owners who will be affected by the law change to act soon to sell their weapons and surrender their licenses, so as to avoid a situation where they end up owning a firearm illegally; the authorities can also dispose of firearms not in a saleable condition, he said.

Assuming the bill passes its three Riigikogu readings it will enter into force in the new year, the ministry says.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Ministry of the Interior

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

14:07

Government approves bill to strip third country nationals' gun ownership

14:04

High-speed fiber optic internet not part of Apollo TV deal

13:38

President: Estonia's border integrity as crucial as ever

13:34

Central bank: Labor market strong despite challenges in first half of 2022

13:12

Flora hand one-year contract extensions to three first team stars

12:46

Basketball: Rakvere Tarvas lose in overtime at Valmiera

12:45

Eesti Laul preliminary judge: We had a lot of boring song entries

12:23

Politicians: Land tax not likely to be major general election issue

12:15

Eesti Energia to provide universal service for micro and small businesses

12:09

Global Estonian Report: November 2-9

Watch again

Most Read articles

31.10

Colonel: Russians know they cannot afford to surrender Kherson

01.11

Expert: Kherson may soon be scene of major Russian propaganda offensive

01.11

EKRE Tallinn councilor: Driving car into cyclist was 'defensive measure' Updated

01.11

Defense league knitwear for Ukraine drive proves hugely popular

26.10

Estonians heavily involved in US horror movie being filmed in Harju County

01.11

Julianna Jurtšenko: Switch to teaching in Estonian could end in disaster

01.11

Finland: Estonia must buy share in LNG terminal for priority access

01.11

Furniture producer Standard closing Tallinn plant, laying off employees

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: