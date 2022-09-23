Police: Some Russian citizens in Estonia voluntarily turning in firearms

News
Makarov semi-automatic pistol.
Makarov semi-automatic pistol. Source: Ministry of Defense
News

While they cannot yet specify an exact timeframe for the implementation of planned changes to weapons permits and firearm ownership, according to the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), some Russian citizens living in Estonia have already begun voluntarily relinquishing their firearms.

Police Lt. Riita Proosa told ERR that while they can't specify an exact timeline, should the new legislation be implemented as planned, some 1,300 individuals' weapons permits will be revoked, approximately half of whom are Russian citizens.

"After a weapons permit has been revoked, the owner of a firearm is required to turn it in to police and divest of it within one year," Proosa said.

He explained that under standard practice, an inspection of a firearm owner's home will be conducted by district police officers, who will also intervene should a firearm owner not surrender their own firearm to police upon the revocation of their weapons permit.

"This doesn't happen very often, and as a rule, people themselves act in accordance with the provisions of the law, hand over their firearm to police in a timely manner and begin divesting from the firearm," Proosa said. "The PPA has not kept a separate record of this, due to which I can't provide an exact number, but some gun owners have already begun divesting from their firearms."

The police lieutenant noted that if a gun owner does not divest from their weapon by a set deadline, police are obligated to dispossess them of it, meaning that the owner is paid average market value for the firearm and the police will divest of the firearm themselves.

"If activities resulting from the legislative amendment require additional resources from the police, these will have to be found in cooperation with the [Ministry of the Interior]," Proosa added.

Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets (SDE) told ERR on Tuesday that the so-called bill for collecting weapons from Russian citizens is slated to reach the government sometime within the next couple of weeks.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

EUROPEAN DAY OF LANGUAGES QUIZ

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

12:03

Minister: Russia's leaders must be held accountable for Ukraine genocide

11:37

Expert: Mobilization a stress test for Russian state apparatus

11:06

Kallas: Russia cancels planned Kaliningrad power isolation test

10:45

Estonia coach Häberli ahead of Malta game: 'The aim is first place'

10:14

ERR in Kharkiv Oblast: Liberated locals describe occupiers as thieves

09:57

Survey: Lower earners using car more than the more well-heeled

09:18

Police: Some Russian citizens in Estonia voluntarily turning in firearms

09:17

Statistics: Rapid rise in Dwelling Price Index on year to Q2 2022

08:55

Expert: Finland, Sweden NATO accession not likely till next summer

08:29

Baltic refugee boats – watch the new documentary here

Watch again

Most Read articles

22.09

Kaja Kallas: Estonia is and will remain protected

22.09

Fire in the residential quarters of tanker in Gulf of Finland Updated

19.09

10 Russians denied entry to Estonia on first day of Schengen visa ban

22.09

Estonia calls up almost 3,000 reservists for annual Okas defense exercise

22.09

Empty Russian-owned apartments cause headache for housing associations

21.09

Estonia expels another 'Kremlin provocateur'

16.09

Analyst: Generals most likely to overthrow Russian regime

22.09

Kallas: This government won't strip Russian citizens' right to local vote Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: