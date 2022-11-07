Six weapons go missing at internal security college, rector resigns

Estonian Academy of Security Sciences.
Estonian Academy of Security Sciences. Source: Maris Tomba
Supervisory control at the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences found shortcomings in the handling of firearms and special equipment and the disappearance of six firearms. The latter has resulted in the resignation of the college's rector.

Taking inventory revealed that the whereabouts of six guns are unknown. The Ministry of Internal Affairs ordered supervisory control of the handling of firearms at the academy to determine the reasons behind the missing weapons.

Serious deficiencies were discovered in the handling of firearms and internal control systems. It also turned out that employees in charge of firearms had not discharged their duties with due diligence.

"This is extremely unfortunate. We have thoroughly reviewed our weapons and special equipment handling principles and opportunities since then. We are in the process of updating them to render forearms handling correct and efficient," Rector Marek Link commented.

"I feel responsible for deficiencies in weapons handling and will resign. November 11 will be my last day. I'm sure my colleagues will keep relevant activities in good order in the future," Link said.

Tarmo Miilits, secretary general of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, said that the shortcoming in the academy's processes have been serious and taking responsibility is the only appropriate course of action for the rector,

"Accurate documentation of firearms movements and having an exact overview at all times is crucial," Miilits said.

The secretary general added that necessary proceedings and processes to remedy the problem have been launched at the internal security college.

The police have been notified of the missing weapons.

A public competition to find the next head of the academy will be held in the near future. Prorector of Studies Ingrid Vetka will be in charge of the school until the new rector is found.

Marek Link. Source: Estonian Academy of Security Sciences

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

