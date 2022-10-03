Kristian Jaani to head the Police and Border Guard College

Kristian Jaani.
Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Former Interior Minister Kristian Jaani will start as director of the Police and Border Guard College on October 30.

Jaani is to be appointed by the current interior minister, following a proposal from the rector of the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences and seeking the opinion of the director general of the Police and Border Guard Board.

The college director is appointed for a term of five years. The term of the school's current head Kalvi Almosen will expire on October 29.

Kristian Jaani served as minister of internal affairs in 2021 and 2022 for the Center Party which he left on June 22 this year.

Marek Link, rector of the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences, said that the college's main challenge for the coming years is to boost the volume of police and border guard training, and that he is convinced Jaani can help popularize the police profession and recruit new students.

The rector said Jaani stands to benefit from his executive experience and teamwork skills that should allow him to improve capacity for cooperation with partner organizations. "Jaani's extensive experience of practical policework is also sure to benefit him. He has worked as a patrol officer, investigated crime for the Central Criminal Police and been responsible for security at major events," Link offered.

Jaani served as the northern prefect in 2013-2021 and headed the Northern Prefecture's law enforcement bureau in 2010-2013. He went to work for the police in 1997.

