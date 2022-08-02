Kristian Jaani appointed Ministry of Interior adviser

Kristian Jaani.
Kristian Jaani. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Kristian Jaani, former Minister of the Interior and Police Prefect, will advise the same ministry on broad defense and crisis readiness matters.

Monday was Jaani's first day at his new workplace.

"Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Europe has been in turmoil. At the Ministry of the Interior, we are working to improve our crisis readiness and broaden even further our commitment to the national defense. We are therefore especially glad that Kristian Jaani, former Minister of the Interior with a wealth of expertise in policing and crisis management, has accepted the invitation to join the team at the ministry in developing the topic of crisis readiness," the ministry announced on Monday, on its social media account.

In June, following the collapse of the Reform-Center administration, Jaani said that he was looking to continue his "direct and active work in the sphere of internal security."

Jaani resigned from the Center Party in June as senior police or internal security leaders are not permitted to be party members, and he said at the time that he was looking for a job in the public sector.

Editor: Kristina Kersa

