Ministry of the Interior sets up its own Ethics Council

Raivo Küüt.
Raivo Küüt. Source: Ministry of the Interior
Secretary General of the Ministry of the Interior Tarmo Miilits establishes an Ethics Council with the goal of defining and implementing a shared values-based framework for conduct for the Ministry of the Interior civil servants and resolving any potential value disputes.

"The Ethics Council is based on our society's good customs, practices, traditions and shared moral values. It is also governed by the Civil Service Act's code of ethics for civil servants, the values of the Ministry of the Interior and the institutions under its remit and the overall management principles of the Ministry of the Interior," the decree states.

The Ethics Council is an advisory body that may, on its own initiative or in response to a proposal from a staff member, make general recommendations on values-based conduct, situations or the resolution of relevant disputes.

A member of staff may submit an issue to the Ethics Council for advice on a personal matter or make a general suggestion to the council.

If a public servant does not want for the Ethics Council to learn the identify of the person who brought the matter to its attention, they may indicate this in the declaration.

Undersecretary for Population and Civil society Raivo Küüt (Chair of the Ethics Council), Undersecretary for Legal Policy of the Ministry of Justice Heddi Lutterus, Head of Top Civil Service Excellence Center at the Government Office Maria Kütt and the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences Vice-Rector Triinu Kaldoja.

Editor: Kristina Kersa

