PPA apprehend two who violated Estonian border fishing on Narva reservoir

Narva Reservoir (Veehoidla) shoreline.
Narva Reservoir (Veehoidla) shoreline. Source: Postimees/Scanpix
Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) personnel on Friday apprehended two Russian nationals who crossed a temporary border line. The two individuals, both men, had been fishing on the Narva reservoir (Narva veehoidla), which straddles the Estonian-Russian border.

The PPA says it spotted a vessel repeatedly crossing the temporary line and back again, from 1 p.m. Friday. At 2 p.m., the PPA intercepted the vessel and detained its two occupants.

"The men had been fishing in the border zone. They said they had visited the Narva reservoir before, but the previous time they had been guided by illuminated buoys," Karin Ojamaa, field manager of the Narva border station.                                                                                                                   

The men admitted the violation, while the boat's skipper was fined via expedited procedure. Following the procedural steps, both the men and the vessel were handed over to Russian Federation border guards.

Map of Narva and environs, including the Narva Reservoir. The Estonian-Russian border runs along the Narva River, at this point. Source: Google Maps

Ojamaa added that: "All those traversing border water bodies must always ensure that they do not commit border zone violations and do not cross the temporary control line. If the temporary control line is not delineated by illuminated buoys, a GPS device should be used."

"The police respond to all border violations in all cases, while ignorance of the law does not exempt anyone from their responsibility. It is important to us all that everyone follows the applicable laws in the same way," he went on, via a PPA press release.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: PPA

