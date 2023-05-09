European of the Year title bestowed on Kaja Kallas

The Representative Office of the European Commission and the European Movement bestowed the title of European of the Year on Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) on Europe Day.

The award was presented by President Alar Karis at a Europe Day seminar held at the Vabamu Museum of Occupations and Freedom.

The European of the Year title is bestowed by the Representative Office of the European Commission and the European Movement on a person or organization who has helped represent European values, raise awareness of the European Union and make Estonia more visible in Europe.

Vivian Loonela, head of the EC Representation, said that Kaja Kallas has rendered Estonia more influential in the EU than ever before over the past year.

"Her activity has mostly been geared toward helping Ukraine, while it has also strengthened the European Union."

The jury that picked this year's European of the Year included ICDC Director Indrek Kannik, Ragn-Sells CEO Kai Realo, head of the Open Estonia Foundation Mall Hellam, Delfi and Eesti Päevaleht Editor-in-Chief Urmo Soonvald and Vivian Loonela.

