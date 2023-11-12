Estonian PM on two-day visit to Washington

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) will be in Washington for a two-day working visit on Monday and Tuesday, where she will meet with members of the Biden administration and Congress, take part in a defense summit as well as open the restored Estonian Embassy in Washington.

"The U.S. is our important ally and friend, and plays a leading role in the free world's support for Ukraine," Kallas said according to a press release. "Therefore it's all the more important that we communicate face-to-face with one another."

She noted that she has a number of important political meetings, public speeches and interviews on her agenda in the U.S. capital.

On Monday, November 13, Kallas will receive the International Republican Institute's (IRI) Jeane J. Kirkpatrick Award in acknowledgment of her as well as Estonia being advocates of open governance and democratic values as well as for shining a light on the geopolitical challenges being faced.

Jeane J. Kirkpatrick, after whom the award is named, was a renowned foreign policy thinker, foreign policy adviser to President Ronald Reagan and the first female U.S. ambassador to the UN.

On Tuesday, November 14, Kallas will participate in Politico's annual Defense Summit, as well as deliver the opening speech at the EU-U.S. Defense and Future Forum.

That evening, the prime minister will also open the restored Estonian Embassy in Washington. Located on Massachusetts Avenue, the historic building suffered extensive water damage last fall, less than two months after moving in following a planned, top-to-bottom renovation that had lasted nearly two years.

Later that same night, she will also take part in an event organized to mark the 40th anniversary of the National Endowment for Democracy (NED).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!