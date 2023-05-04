Moscow Orthodox Church wants to conduct a service on May 9 at EDF Cemetery

News
Metropolitan Eugene of the Estonian Orthodox Chrch of the Moscow Patriarchate.
Metropolitan Eugene of the Estonian Orthodox Chrch of the Moscow Patriarchate. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (MPEÕK) would like to hold a memorial service on May 9 at the Defense Forces Cemetery in Tallinn for those who perished in World War II battles.

Marina Kasparovitch, MPEÕK's acting secretary, sent a letter to the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) asking for clarification on whether a memorial service would be allowed to be held in Tallinn on May 9 this year at the Defense Forces Cemetery in Tallinn.

"In previous years, it was customary for the Metropolitan of Tallinn and All Estonia (or Bishop Sergi of Maardu in his place) to hold a funeral service on May 9 at the Tallinn Defense Forces Cemetery. The service took place at the former Orthodox church, which is now used as a chapel. During the service, prayers were read for the fallen in the battles of World War II. This year, we would like to hold this service again. Should permission be requested and the event be registered?" Kasparovitch wrote.

The ERR asked whether or not the PPA would permit religious services.

The PPA announced on Wednesday that it will prohibit the organization of public gatherings in Harju, Lääne-Viru and Ida-Viru counties from May 5 to 9 if there is reason to believe that the gathering will incite hostility by displaying symbols of the aggressor state.

Roger Kumm, head of the police station, said that nearly 200 incidents involving the use of symbols supporting the aggressor state were recorded on May 9 of last year.

"The symbols currently worn by Russian soldiers committing war crimes have no place in a free Estonia, as the courts have repeatedly ruled in the past year," Kumm said.

As such, the police are prohibiting public gatherings with a high likelihood of using hostile symbols on May 9 and the preceding days, as they can lead to serious offenses and conflicts.

"This means that there must be no processions, rallies, or speeches that advocate war and support the Putin regime's war crimes in Ukraine with symbols, words, and deeds," Kumm explained.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

15:10

Tax changes criticized by associations and Bank of Estonia

15:03

Global Estonians virtual forum live at 4 p.m. on ERR News Updated

14:34

Moscow Orthodox Church wants to conduct a service on May 9 at EDF Cemetery

14:18

Gallery: Sweden's King and Queen take train to Tartu

14:04

Government extends general conscription term to 11 months

13:21

Former PPA chief disciplinary proceedings wound up

13:03

Marriage equality bill completed and awaiting feedback

12:45

Helme on alleged in-house row: Politics a magnet for sociopaths

12:12

Exhibition 'Michel Sittow in the North? Altarpieces in Dialogue' on display

11:52

Estonia's president to attend King Charles III coronation

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

27.04

EDF head: Russia should dissolve into many small countries with less power

03.05

New book about learning Estonian 'I Found You at Last' published online

03.05

Expert: I do not believe the Kremlin itself is behind the drone attacks

02.05

Denmark to deploy battalion to Baltic states

03.05

Estonia drops from fourth place to eighth in the world press freedom index

02.05

King and queen of Sweden on official visit to Tallinn

02.05

Estonia to acquire loitering munitions from Israel

03.05

Police ban public meetings supporting aggression leading up to May 9

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: