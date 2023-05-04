Moscow Orthodox Church wants to conduct a service on May 9 at EDF Cemetery

The Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (MPEÕK) would like to hold a memorial service on May 9 at the Defense Forces Cemetery in Tallinn for those who perished in World War II battles.

Marina Kasparovitch, MPEÕK's acting secretary, sent a letter to the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) asking for clarification on whether a memorial service would be allowed to be held in Tallinn on May 9 this year at the Defense Forces Cemetery in Tallinn.

"In previous years, it was customary for the Metropolitan of Tallinn and All Estonia (or Bishop Sergi of Maardu in his place) to hold a funeral service on May 9 at the Tallinn Defense Forces Cemetery. The service took place at the former Orthodox church, which is now used as a chapel. During the service, prayers were read for the fallen in the battles of World War II. This year, we would like to hold this service again. Should permission be requested and the event be registered?" Kasparovitch wrote.

The ERR asked whether or not the PPA would permit religious services.

The PPA announced on Wednesday that it will prohibit the organization of public gatherings in Harju, Lääne-Viru and Ida-Viru counties from May 5 to 9 if there is reason to believe that the gathering will incite hostility by displaying symbols of the aggressor state.

Roger Kumm, head of the police station, said that nearly 200 incidents involving the use of symbols supporting the aggressor state were recorded on May 9 of last year.

"The symbols currently worn by Russian soldiers committing war crimes have no place in a free Estonia, as the courts have repeatedly ruled in the past year," Kumm said.

As such, the police are prohibiting public gatherings with a high likelihood of using hostile symbols on May 9 and the preceding days, as they can lead to serious offenses and conflicts.

"This means that there must be no processions, rallies, or speeches that advocate war and support the Putin regime's war crimes in Ukraine with symbols, words, and deeds," Kumm explained.

--

