Police ban public meetings supporting aggression leading up to May 9

The Ribbon of St. George has also become a symbol of aggression.
The police have decided to ban public meetings between May 5-9 in Harju County, Lääne-Viru County and Ida-Viru County if there is reason to believe use of aggressive insignia could incite hatred.

Roger Kumm, head of the East Harju Police Department, said that the authorities registered the use of insignia supporting an aggressor state in around 200 cases on May 9 last year.

"Symbols worn by the soldiers of Russia that is presently committing war crimes in Ukraine have no place in free Estonia, which decision Estonian courts have repeatedly upheld in the last year," Kumm said.

That is why the police are banning public meetings that have a high probability of displaying hostile insignia on May 9 and days leading up to it as these could see serious offenses and conflict.

"This means it is prohibited to organize processions, gatherings and speech meetings that promote war and support the war crimes of the Putin regime in Ukraine through symbols, words and actions," Kumm explained.

No such public meetings had been registered by Wednesday afternoon.

Organizing a prohibited public meeting carries a penalty of a fine or up to a year in prison. The police will detain people who promote participation in banned meetings or help organize them in other ways.

"We will also be keeping an eye on online events and social media in particular to prevent incitement of hatred and quickly identify corresponding cases," the police department head said.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

