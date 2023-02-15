PPA rescind long-serving Kremlin agitator's Estonian residency permit

News
Sergei Tšaulin (right) at an 'immortal regiment' gathering at the 'bronze soldier' statue in Tallinn.
Sergei Tšaulin (right) at an 'immortal regiment' gathering at the 'bronze soldier' statue in Tallinn. Source: ISS
News

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) has, following an Internal Security Service (ISS) proposal , revoked long-term resident Sergei Tšaulin's permit to live in Estonia, on the grounds of his long history of pro-Kremlin agitation. The ISS, known in Estonian by its acronym Kapo, says that Tšaulin has already left the country.

The ISS said Wednesday that: "At the suggestion of the ISS, the PPA declared long term resident Sergei Tšaulin's permit null and void," adding that Tšaulin was of unspecified citizenship.

"On the basis of the Aliens Act (§ 241 sub-section 1, paragraph 2), a foreign national's residence permit can be revoked if they pose a threat to public order and to national security. Tšaulin, of unspecified citizenship, left Estonia in the evening of February 14," the ISS statement went on.

The ISS report does not specify what Tšaulin's destination country was, though Tšaulin himself told ERR's Russian-language news portal that he was now in Russia, adding that the ISS had deported him.

The ISS says Tšaulin has been actively spreading propaganda hostile to Estonia and in support of the Russian Federation for a lengthy period of time.

"As a Kremlin tool Tšaulin has been inciting national and political hatred for years, under the banner of the anti-fascist movement. This individual has also led 'immortal regiment' actions, and led the non-profit organization Russian compatriots in Europe, with a view to implementing the Kremlin's divisive policies," the ISS went on.

These activities date back to 2006, it is reported.

The immortal regiment (Russian: Bessmertniy Polk) is an organization most well-known in Estonia for organizing annual "victory day" parades on May 9, taken in Russia as the day that World War Two ended.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has meant that this already-controversial sector of society has come under even closer scrutiny.

Persons of undetermined citizenship in Estonia largely refer to those whose first language is Russian and who would have relocated to Estonia while it was under occupation, or their antecedents had done so, but never obtained citizenship of Estonia, nor of anywhere else. They are generally issued with gray-colored travel documents to enable international travel, hence are often called "gray passport holders".

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

radio tallinn

donate to ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:18

Mehis Viru banned from coaching athletics for indefinite period

15:50

Laidre: without ambassador it will be harder to get information from Moscow

15:20

Edward Lucas: 'Putin would score a low grade in history'

14:41

Estonia's manors provide wealth of ghost stories and supernatural tales

13:50

Global Estonian Report: February 15-22

13:10

UAE investor buys majority stake in Estonian robotic vehicle manufacturer

12:38

PPA rescind long-serving Kremlin agitator's Estonian residency permit

12:30

Estonia urges European countries to multiply ammunition production

12:08

Ministry: Alarming trends in youth e-cigarette use

11:42

Eesti Energia, Geothermal Baltic pilot heat production capacity in Narva

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

10.02

Medieval Tallinn street pavement unearthed in Kalamaja neighborhood

14.02

International students contribute €22.4 million to Estonian economy in tax

14.02

Spain to send NASAMS air defense systems to Estonia in April

13.02

Tax Board: Quarter of a million already filed 2022 tax returns over weekend

14.02

NATO, EU commission chiefs expected to visit Estonia on Independence Day

14.02

Estonian international rescue team returns from Turkey

14.02

Estonian banks reject politicians' new profit tax proposals

14.02

US defense secretary Lloyd Austin to visit Estonia on Thursday

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: