PPA instructed to halt issuing ID cards, residence permits at Selver stores

News
Estonian ID-card and card reader.
Estonian ID-card and card reader. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) has to temporarily stop issuing Estonian ID cards, residence permit cards and digital identity cards at Selver supermarkets, following a Information System Authority (RIA) order to do so.

Selver started issuing ID cards, residency permits and digital IDs on January 27, and the new development affects over 1,700 people, most of whom had already collected their document. The matter relates to PPA validation rather than the supermarket being directly culpable, it is reported.

In both cases, recipients must go to their nearest PPA station to validate their new cards.

The PPA says it will expedite the new cards for those people affected by this development, who will be contacted personally on the matter.

Functions such as using the document to travel remain in place, meaning those affected by the development who are traveling will not be barred entry internationally.

The order went into effect Wednesday, February 16, meaning all those who ordered a new ID card, residency permit and digital identity at Selver information counters will be issued these at PPA service centers instead, while those who have already received an ID card and/or residence permit from Selver, but whose ID certificate is suspended, can exchange these also at PPA stations.

RIA submitted an injunction Wednesday to SK ID Solutions AS, the company which certifies new ID cards, and obliged SK ID to halt issuing new cards at information counters in Selver, and to invalidate the certificates of those cards already issued at the supermarket.

These will be declared invalid on Friday.

RIA said it took the decision because it has not as yet been able to approve the new manner in which documents and certification are issued at Selver.

Ilmar Toom, head of RIA's supervision department, said: "In order for the state to be able to issue documents together with PIN 1 and PIN 2 envelopes, so that they can be used electronically, the service provider must provide RIA with the necessary information plus an independent auditor's assessment to confirm the issuing meets the requirements established by Estonia and by the EU."

"Since RIA does not have such a notification and no auditor's assessment of conformity has been submitted, the service provider(ie. Selver-ed.) lacks the legal basis to issue ID cards and certificates, located on the document's chip, in its stores," Toom went on.

The PPA says it is informing all those who had ordered a document in Selver directly, both by e-mail and by phone.

Margit Ratnik, head of PPA's identity and status office, said an ID card received from Selver retains its validity in the meantime as an identity document, meaning it can be used both when traveling and, for example, when buying prescription drugs.

From Friday, Selver-issued cards will not function when authenticating and digitally signing documents.

Once the independent auditor and RIA give their approval to Selver, the supermarket will be able to resume issuing ID cards; all transactions using Selver-issued cards are, up to the time of writing, valid, simply that recipients should carry out the above actions at a PPA center.

Selver began issuing ID cards late last month, and around 1,748 ID cards had been ordered up until Wednesday, around 1,100 of which had been issued to their owners.

A total of 92 residency permits and 16 digital ID cards had also been issued at Selver during that time.

Selver also issues Estonian passports, and this service is not affected by the RIA order.

Information in English on ID cards and the PPA is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mirjam Mäekivi

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

radio tallinn

donate to ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:34

WATCH LIVE: Joint US-Estonia defense press conference with Lloyd Austin

13:23

Trainer rejects abuse claims, backed by one of his athletes and her parents

12:50

Third 'Valimisstuudio' election debate focuses on healthcare

12:14

Scientists: talk of phosphorite mining is premature

11:32

Interest rates on longer-term deposits reached six year high at end of 2022

10:46

Auction of the decade: offshore wind farm developers to be unveiled in fall

10:12

Tallinn, Tartu pick exchange price electricity over universal service

09:01

Eesti Energia takes out €600 million loan

08:29

PPA instructed to halt issuing ID cards, residence permits at Selver stores

07:54

Makeup of next Estonian coalition government may turn on just a few seats

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

10.02

Medieval Tallinn street pavement unearthed in Kalamaja neighborhood

15.02

UAE investor buys majority stake in Estonian robotic vehicle manufacturer

15.02

PPA rescind long-serving Kremlin agitator's Estonian residency permit

15.02

Election 2023 compass: Take the quiz

15.02

Experts foresee IT sector slowdown

08:29

PPA instructed to halt issuing ID cards, residence permits at Selver stores

14.02

International students contribute €22.4 million to Estonian economy in tax

15.02

Edward Lucas: 'Putin would score a low grade in history'

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: