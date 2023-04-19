Selver Estonian ID cards, residence permits service reopens

An Estonian ID card.
An Estonian ID card. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Estonian ID cards can once again be collected from branches of supermarket Selver, after the service was interrupted in mid-February.

The State Information System Authority (RIA) ordered that Selver's issuing of ID cards and residence permits be suspended, due to validation concerns.

Selver itself was not deemed culpable over the issue, which affected around 1,700 people at the time.

However, this service is now available again, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) says.

Marit Abram of the PPA's identity and status bureau said that all obstacles identified earlier in the year have been ironed out.

"As of today, the process of issuing documents at branches of Selver has been thoroughly audited, and we have full confidence that people can safely choose the retail chain as a place for issuing their document, safe in the knowledge that it is as safe and reliable as doing so at a PPA service center," Abram said.

Selver rolled out its ID and residence card service, which is available from 40 branches nationwide, late last year.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mirjam Mäekivi

