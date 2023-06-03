More people taking advantage of Selver ID card issuing service

Selver outlet.
Selver outlet. Source: Merilin Pärli/ERR
A scheme which sees Estonian ID and residence documents issue via branches of supermarket Selver is growing in popularity.

Marit Abram, head of the Police and Border Guard Board's (PPA) Identity and Status Office, said: "Issuing documents at Selver outlets has gotten off to a very good start. Our partner Hansab, whose partner in turn is Selver, have demonstrated themselves to be very effective, very reliable. They have been doing very good job, while in fact many people seem somewhat inclined to get their documents from Selver now."

The option to obtain documents from Selver branches has been in place since late last year, and wait lines at PPA service centers have started to shorten as a result, Abram added, while the system provides better flexibility for people who do not want to take time off work to collect a document, and would rather combine it, for instance, with the supermarket run.

In any case, Abram said, documentation issuing times have become quicker in recent years.

There also does not seem to be a large difference in wait times between the larger settlements and the smaller centers of population, ERR reports.

While the difference can be around half an hour in wait time, between the longest (which last month was Tartu) and the shortest (Põlva and Valga), these differences are such that there is no reason to drive to another town or city to make the collection.

In Tallinn, the most popular places to collect documents are at the Kadaka, Pirita and Kolde branches of Selver.

The scheme did initially have teething problems relating to security issues, but these seem to have been ironed out.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mait Ots

