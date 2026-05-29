X!

Justice chancellor: Both parents entitled to pick up child's ID

News
Estonian ID card.
Estonian ID card. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Estonia's chancellor of justice says both custodial parents have the right to pick up a child's identity documents, regardless of which parent applied for them.

A complaint was submitted to Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise alleging that Selver supermarkets will only release a minor's identity documents, i.e. passport or ID card, to the parent who applied for them, preventing the other custodial parent from picking them up.

According to Madise, this is unlawful. She said both of a minor's custodial parents have the legal right to pick up their IDs, regardless of who applied for them or where they are issued.

The PPA said applying parents unable to pick up their child's ID themselves can redirect the document to one of its service offices, though changing the pickup location carries a fee of €10 and may take up to 30 days.

The agency also described the option to pick up IDs at Selver stores as a convenience rather than a core state function.

Madise, however, rejected that argument, stating that the issuing of identity documents does remain a core state function, even when carried out by a private third party.

Simpler solution possible

The justice chancellor likewise rejected the PPA's argument that if another parent picks up a child's ID, store employees would need access to population register data to verify custody rights first.

Madise said such access is unnecessary, suggesting instead a system that would simply confirm whether a parent is authorized to pick up a child's ID. She noted PPA officials could verify both custodial parents' information during the application process, not just that of the applying parent.

Until a practical solution can be implemented, however, she said parents should be allowed to change pickup locations for a child's issued ID quickly and without charge.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:37

Gallery: Upcycled piano at Ida-Viru bus stop marks town's 600-year history

13:19

Justice chancellor: Both parents entitled to pick up child's ID

13:17

Experts urge more support for Ukraine after Romania drone incident

13:11

Estonia go down 3–1 at home to Croatia in UEFA U-17 finals

13:02

Images and video: Transport Administration and Defense League demolish Virtsu lighthouse

12:58

MEP: US has no magic wand to reopen Strait of Hormuz

12:50

City pushes back on Tallinn University's road redesign

12:10

Estonian police to be given right to demand to see documents and media files

11:31

Estonian shops plagued by groups of young serial thieves

11:09

Economic growth in Estonia was 2.4% in Q1 2026 Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

28.05

Government moves to end stateless policy for children born in Estonia

27.05

Security experts dismiss media speculation about Russian attack on Baltic states

28.05

Baltic states revisit plan to ditch seasonal clock changes

26.05

GPS interference across the Baltic region is eroding satellite navigation reliability

28.05

Viru Keskus offers to fund revamp of 'embarrassingly outdated post-Soviet' street

28.05

Female conscription in Estonia is inevitable, says defense official

27.05

ERR in Ukraine: Drone operators' focus shifts from artillery to taking out Russian infantry

28.05

German-Dutch Corps to take over Estonian, Latvian NATO command from summer

09:55

Minister: Overnight drone strike on Romania shows Russia a threat to NATO allies

28.05

Outdated insolvency proceedings system could turn Estonia into a springboard for crime

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo