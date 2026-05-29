Justice chancellor: Both parents entitled to pick up child's ID

Estonia's chancellor of justice says both custodial parents have the right to pick up a child's identity documents, regardless of which parent applied for them.

A complaint was submitted to Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise alleging that Selver supermarkets will only release a minor's identity documents, i.e. passport or ID card, to the parent who applied for them, preventing the other custodial parent from picking them up.

According to Madise, this is unlawful. She said both of a minor's custodial parents have the legal right to pick up their IDs, regardless of who applied for them or where they are issued.

The PPA said applying parents unable to pick up their child's ID themselves can redirect the document to one of its service offices, though changing the pickup location carries a fee of €10 and may take up to 30 days.

The agency also described the option to pick up IDs at Selver stores as a convenience rather than a core state function.

Madise, however, rejected that argument, stating that the issuing of identity documents does remain a core state function, even when carried out by a private third party.

Simpler solution possible

The justice chancellor likewise rejected the PPA's argument that if another parent picks up a child's ID, store employees would need access to population register data to verify custody rights first.

Madise said such access is unnecessary, suggesting instead a system that would simply confirm whether a parent is authorized to pick up a child's ID. She noted PPA officials could verify both custodial parents' information during the application process, not just that of the applying parent.

Until a practical solution can be implemented, however, she said parents should be allowed to change pickup locations for a child's issued ID quickly and without charge.

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