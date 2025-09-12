Don't upload ID photos to AI apps, Estonian law enforcement warns

Estonian police warn that uploading ID photos to AI apps or websites for editing can put people at risk of fraud.

Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) Capt. Maarja Punak said she's concerned whenever she hears about websites inviting people to upload ID photos to edit them. That, she stressed, is risky — both for biometric accuracy and for personal security.

"The hairs on my arms stand up," she admitted, adding that such services could easily be fronts for collecting sensitive data.

Retouched or "beautified" images can create problems of their own. According to Punak, many people treat ID photos like photos to be shared on social media, applying filters, smoothing wrinkles or adjusting colors. During the application or renewal process, an altered photo may either be rejected by the system or flagged by an official as needing to be redone.

If one slips through anyway, it could cause issues during border checks. "It also depends on how smart the machine checking faces at the border is," the police official said.

Machines that scan faces rely on precise measurements to compare — such as the distance between the eyes, length of mouth or the space from nose to eye. Even smiling can distort those reference points, which is why smiling is not allowed in Estonian ID photos.

Major changes in appearance, such as significant weight loss, can likewise trigger additional checks. "It'll just take more time at the border — but that doesn't mean you can't cross," she clarified.

When border guards suspect a doctored photo, however, those travelers are usually pulled aside as well. "It's kind of like gambling," Punak said. Some people make it through, but if the picture has been altered enough, the border guard may decide it isn't reliable proof of identity — and refuse entry.

No wait for ID photo kiosks

A proper ID photo is quick and easy to take at PPA service locations, the police captain emphasized.

"There are usually several self-service kiosks available, and it only takes a couple of minutes," she said. "You don't have to wait in the general line, and you can handle the rest of the process later from home."

Fingerprints can be renewed at the same kiosks.

Punak's main advice was clear: resist the temptation to upload official ID photos to online tools or AI apps for editing.

"Everything that makes the photo prettier is what causes problems," she stressed — and in the wrong hands, those photos can cause much bigger ones.

