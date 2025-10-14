EU digital border system goes live at Estonia's checkpoints

The EU's new digital system for tracking entries and exits is now active in Estonia, registering third-country nationals and their biometric data at its border checkpoints.

The new system has been operating in Estonia since Sunday.

On Monday, a Turkish Airlines flight arrived at Tallinn Airport carrying 100 passengers, 17 of whom were from outside the EU and had to scan their faces at a black pillar referred to in Estonian as a "totem."

Few had to stop and scan, but it still led to a short wait.

"It has just started," said Takeshi, adding that the machine setup isn't yet fully complete. "I think it is okay."

"Pretty interesting, I think, but I wasn't explained what exactly it's used for," said Joshua. "So I just followed the instructions in that sense."

Several countries had to change their laws to allow the collection of such data, and installing and calibrating the devices at major airports takes time. The system is currently in use in Estonia, the Czech Republic and Luxembourg. Once it launches at all Schengen area external borders on April 10, passport stamps will no longer be used.

"Since not all Schengen states have joined the system yet, passport stamps are still required for now," explained Tallinn border point chief Raavo Järva. "It's an extra step that will remain in place until then."

The biometric data collected is entered in the system on a traveler's first entry and exit. On later trips, only a quick check is needed. The stored data also helps prevent fraud.

For example, if someone denied entry goes home and changes their identity, name and passport, that won't help them in the future — we'll still be able to identify them," Järva said.

Visitors said the biometric process wasn't inconvenient and saw value in tighter identity checks.

"I guess it would be useful data for people to just make sure that people crossing the borders are who they say they are," Joshua said. "And assuming that the rest of the European countries are able to use it, then I think it would be really useful."

Another traveler, Ana, agreed. "I haven't really checked it yet, but it should be convenient because after that, many people won't be able to illegally cross the borders," she said.

On Monday, the line in front of the biometric machine moved quickly. According to Järva, the largest number of people requiring checks arrive on flights from the U.K.

