X!

Justice chancellor: Prisons cannot open official letters of prisoners

News
Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise.
Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise says Viru Prison violated the law by opening an official letter she had sent to an inmate.

In a letter sent to the director of Viru Prison in early June, Madise stressed that opening correspondence from state institutions is illegal even when justified on security grounds.

The case began when a Viru Prison official opened, during a preliminary inspection and in the inmate's presence, an envelope containing a letter sent by the chancellor of justice.

"The fact that the prison official did not read the contents of the letter sent to the complainant does not make opening it lawful," Madise said. The Imprisonment Act and the prison's internal regulations prohibit opening letters sent by so-called special entities, including the chancellor of justice, courts and prosecutors, requiring that such correspondence be delivered in sealed envelopes.

Viru Prison justified opening the letter on security grounds, saying the measure was intended to prevent prohibited substances and items from entering the institution.

"It is not permissible to rely on security considerations and use an expansive interpretation to circumvent a prohibition laid down in special provisions," the chancellor of justice emphasized. According to her, the inviolability of correspondence from special entities is based on the principle of trust.

"The Riigikogu has therefore considered it necessary to ensure enhanced confidentiality for such correspondence. The prison itself acknowledged in its response to the justice chancellor that this restriction is based on the principle of trust, because there is generally no reason to assume that public authorities would send prohibited substances or items to inmates," Madise said.

She added that both the courts and prisons themselves have previously recognized the unlawfulness of similar actions.

According to the chancellor of justice, prisons have lawful and simple alternatives for verifying the authenticity of letters sent on behalf of public authorities. If there is any doubt, the institution can contact the sender directly.

"I find that Viru Prison did not act properly when it opened the letter the Chancellor of Justice had sent to the complainant," Madise wrote, asking the prison to comply with the law in the future.

Other similar complaints received by the chancellor of justice suggest that the opening of official correspondence is more widespread in Estonia's prisons and is not an isolated incident. Copies of the appeal were therefore also sent to Tartu Prison, Tallinn Prison and the Ministry of Justice and Digital Affairs.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Marcus Turovski

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:48

Ratings: Isamaa, Center Party remain neck and neck at the top

10:40

Harri Tiido: Will the climate stop supporting human existence?

09:41

Justice chancellor: Prisons cannot open official letters of prisoners

09:09

Experts: Russia's fuel crisis keeps getting worse

08:24

Business and Innovation Agency delivers Brand Estonia design tools overhaul

08:07

Kaja Kallas to ERR: Israeli foreign minister's statement came as a surprise

18.06

Developer expects contract for difference support scheme for Estonia's nuclear plant

18.06

Erich Teigamägi elected head of Estonian Olympic Committee

18.06

Airlines must ensure children are seated next to a parent at no extra charge

18.06

Estonia sends police unit to Latvia–Belarus border

be prepared!

Most Read articles

18.06

Estonia sends police unit to Latvia–Belarus border

18.06

Estonia passes law obligating police to place warning signs ahead of mobile speed cameras

18.06

Study: Estonia among Europe's more conservative countries on family attitudes

17.06

Tallinn to get a new tram line

18.06

Estonian spa and its employee found guilty of causing a person's death in circuit court

17.06

Instant ramen salmonellosis outbreak reaches Estonia

18.06

Midsummer events to be held around Tallinn this weekend

18.06

Airlines must ensure children are seated next to a parent at no extra charge

17.06

New customs tax for third country packages applies from July 1

17.06

Best new Estonian food words announced

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo