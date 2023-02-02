Foreign minister issues statement condemning Iran's support of Russia

News
The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs building in Tallinn.
The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs building in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Ambassador of Iran Wednesday, to express its strong condemnation of that country's backing of Russia in its war of aggression against Ukraine, particularly in supplying military drones used in the conflict.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) also condemned widespread human rights violations in Iran, as follows.

"Estonia unequivocally condemns any support of Russia in its aggression against Ukraine, including Iran's decision to supply Russia with combat drones."

"The use of combat drones has caused numerous civilian casualties and extensive damage to Ukraine's infrastructure. Estonia calls on the government of Iran to completely end all support for this unjustified and unprovoked aggression."

"Additionally, Estonia considers the repressive and violent methods of Iranian authorities in suppressing protests in the country unacceptable," the statement went on.

"The protection of human rights is the immutable responsibility of all governments of UN member states. We condemn the executions and the wave of violence against Iranian citizens and residents, which has led to hundreds of deaths," the statement concluded.

Reports that drones in Russian military service and downed by Ukrainian forces were found to have been of Iranian origin started to surface last autumn, and several batches are thought to have been supplied since then.

Kyiv says Kremlin orders of Iranian-made drones number well over 2,000.

The two countries have recently taken steps to integrate their banking systems.

A factory making military products in the central city of Isfahan was itself reported to have been hit by a drone strike last Sunday.

Iran's diplomatic mission to Estonia is based in Helsinki.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, New York Times, The Guardian

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

2023 riigikogu elections

radio tallinn

donate to ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

07:55

Foreign minister issues statement condemning Iran's support of Russia

07:37

Thursday's flag day marks 103rd anniversary of Treaty of Tartu

01.02

Justice chancellor: Covid-19 aid unfairly distributed among entrepreneurs

01.02

Estonia-Finland Ukrainian refugee relocation scheme to start mid-February

01.02

Turkish FM: Our security concerns just as important as Finland, Sweden's

01.02

Tallinn pharmacy activity license revoked over suspected fraud

01.02

Regulations regarding ministers' social media use remain unclear

01.02

Overview: Natural gas prices differ wildly from one seller to the other

01.02

Visiting Turkish FM urged to approve Finnish, Swedish NATO accession

01.02

Estonian Association of Journalists not ready to quit IFJ following Nordics

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01.02

Ryanair to close seven more departures from Tallinn

30.01

Expert: Russia's threats of nuclear war no longer work

30.01

Kaljulaid criticizes decision to expel Russian diplomats

31.01

Counterfeit cigarette mill busted in manufacturing facility outside Tallinn

01.02

Tallinn finds 21-year bus stop pavilions contract duration just fine

01.02

Live at 10:40 a.m.: Estonian and Turkish foreign ministers press conference

01.02

Visiting Turkish FM urged to approve Finnish, Swedish NATO accession

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: