Foreign minister issues statement condemning Iran's support of Russia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Ambassador of Iran Wednesday, to express its strong condemnation of that country's backing of Russia in its war of aggression against Ukraine, particularly in supplying military drones used in the conflict.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) also condemned widespread human rights violations in Iran, as follows.

"Estonia unequivocally condemns any support of Russia in its aggression against Ukraine, including Iran's decision to supply Russia with combat drones."

"The use of combat drones has caused numerous civilian casualties and extensive damage to Ukraine's infrastructure. Estonia calls on the government of Iran to completely end all support for this unjustified and unprovoked aggression."

"Additionally, Estonia considers the repressive and violent methods of Iranian authorities in suppressing protests in the country unacceptable," the statement went on.

"The protection of human rights is the immutable responsibility of all governments of UN member states. We condemn the executions and the wave of violence against Iranian citizens and residents, which has led to hundreds of deaths," the statement concluded.

Reports that drones in Russian military service and downed by Ukrainian forces were found to have been of Iranian origin started to surface last autumn, and several batches are thought to have been supplied since then.

Kyiv says Kremlin orders of Iranian-made drones number well over 2,000.

The two countries have recently taken steps to integrate their banking systems.

A factory making military products in the central city of Isfahan was itself reported to have been hit by a drone strike last Sunday.

Iran's diplomatic mission to Estonia is based in Helsinki.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!