Russia to cancel Immortal Regiment marches

News
An Immortal Regiment march in Moscow in 2022.
An Immortal Regiment march in Moscow in 2022. Source: SCANPIX / ANTON KARLINER /SIPA
News

Russia has decided to cancel the patriotic Immortal Regiment marches to celebrate May 9, which the regime has hitched to its propaganda wagon, for this year. Authorities have also said that traditional Victory Day military parades will not take place in several major cities.

"The procession format will not be used this time. It was decided to expand the traditional format in a way to celebrate the memory of heroes throughout the day," said Olga Baibulova, spokesperson for the organization behind the marches.

She said that the organizers decided to expand the "one street, one square" format this year. The report by the Interfax news agency does not go into any further detail.

The Immortal Regiment ("Бессмертный полк" in Russian) is a state-sponsored propaganda initiative held on Victory Day (May 9) to commemorate the Russian generation that took part in the Great Patriotic War. Participants march carrying placards with photos of soldiers who died in WWII who are believed to be relatives.

The tradition got started in the Siberian city of Tomsk in 2011 when local journalist Igor Dmitriev got the idea to carry the portraits of his forbears who participated in the Great Patriotic War during the May 9 victory parade. From there, it soon spread to other cities, including to Moscow in 2013. The entire movement was subjected to the Kremlin's control in 2014 and has largely become a demonstration of loyalty to the authorities since then participation in which is at times only half-voluntary.

The marches were canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic but went ahead in 2022.

The heads of at least two Russian major cities and oblasts near the Ukrainian border have said that Victory Day parades will not be held this year. According to Newsweek, local authorities of Kursk and Belgorod Oblast have communicated as much. The publication gives security concerns as the reason, as well as shortage of military equipment to use for parades. The parade will also be canceled in occupied Crimea.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

17:16

Helsinki hosts inaugural Baltic performing arts festival

17:00

Ratas to run for European Parliament in 2024

16:46

Number of newborns in Estonia has stayed below 1,000 a month since October Updated

16:45

Gallery: Central Tallinn roadworks covering traffic in dust

15:25

Tiit Riisalo: I actually had no plans to enter politics

15:08

'We have more in common than we realize': Hunting unicorns at sTARTUp Day

15:01

Estonia Explained part seven: Why are you here?

14:46

Sikkut will seek additional funds for healthcare

14:35

Russia to cancel Immortal Regiment marches

14:12

Estonian social protection minister cuts benefits for large familes

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

17.04

New Estonian airline starting flights from Tallinn to Germany this summer

17.04

US military equipment in transit through Estonia, bound for Finland

15.04

Gallery: Tanel Padar, Dave Benton reunite to reprise Eurovision hit

17.04

Six charged with money laundering activity at former Danske Bank Estonia

17.04

Estonia will not allow Russians fleeing mobilization to cross border

17.04

Gallery: Estonia's new government takes office Updated

17.04

UK, German jets intercept Russian aircraft flying over Baltic Sea

23.06

Kallas: Estonia would be 'wiped from map' under existing NATO plans

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: