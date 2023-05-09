Exercise Swift Response 23 brings mass para jump to Järva County

News
A military airborne drop from a 2019 exercise, also in Nurmsi.
A military airborne drop from a 2019 exercise, also in Nurmsi. Source: ERR
News

A large-scale United States-led military exercise taking place this week will see rehearsals of a scenario where allied forces need to be rapidly transferred to Estonia, in conjunction with the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) and other allied nations.

Dubbed Swift Response 23, personnel from the Czech Republic, the U.K., Latvia and Poland will join their Estonian and U.S. allies, with one of the focal points being a close to 600-strong para jump over Nurmsi airfield in Järva County.

A total of around 1,500 personnel from all nations are taking part.

Col. Viktor Kanitski, commanding the EDF component of Swift Response 23, said: "Several airborne operations will take place during the course of the exercise, with the aim of rehearsing rapid transfer of allies and of the immediate commencement of assigned tasks."

"For the EDF, it is vital we keep rehearsing support activities pertaining to the host nation – comprehensively ensuring and securing allied reception and coordinating and organization various operations on land and in the air," Col. Kanitski continued, via an EDF press release.

Not only the EDF but also the volunteer Defense League (Kaitseliit) are involved, via the land defense (Maakaitse) rationale which sees both organizations working even more closely together. The Northeast, Northern and Western districts are involved in Swift Response 23.

The exercise also means more allied aircraft, including helicopters and larger transport planes, will be flying in Estonian airspace than is normally the case, through to Sunday, May 14 when the active phase of the exercise ends.

Swift Response 23 runs May 7-20 inclusive, with simultaneous activities taking place in Spain and Greece as part of the larger scale U.S. Exercise Defender 23.

The United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA) is involved, while the exercise is related also to Anakonda 23, taking part in Poland at the same time.

This is not the first time the Nurmsi airfield will be the drop zone for an airborne exercise of this scale. In May 2021, the U.S. 82 Airborne Division, together with the British Army's Parachute Regiment, carried out a night jump.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

20:51

Elering, Germany discuss building undersea cable

19:59

Crowds gather in Narva to watch Victory Day concert on Russia's border

17:07

Vandals deface three memorials in Ida-Viru County

17:06

Gallery: May 9 commemorated in Tallinn

16:13

Security expert finds Putin's May 9 speech sapless

15:57

Estonian prosecution launches criminal proceedings in Slava Ukraini case

15:45

Police restricts car access to former Soviet memorial tank site in Narva

15:30

Health Board confirms E.coli contamination in Kuressaare

15:15

Utilitas pipeline work latest disruption to central Tallinn streets

14:47

European of the Year title bestowed on Kaja Kallas

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

08.05

Juškin: Russia to become a dictatorship after Ukraine loss

13:52

Narva Museum hangs poster facing Russia depicting Putin as war criminal Updated

06.05

Slovak national arrested in Russia after swimming across Narva River

27.04

EDF head: Russia should dissolve into many small countries with less power

08.05

Government confirms tax changes, sends bill to Riigikogu

08.05

Mayor: Mariupol Drama Theater graffiti sprayed in Narva is a 'provocation'

08:20

F-22 Raptors deploy to Ämari in NATO eastern flank deterrence duties

10:24

Europe Day celebrations start 3 p.m. in Tallinn's Freedom Square

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: