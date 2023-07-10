Foreign Minister: Main Estonian goal at NATO summit is Ukraine road-map

Estonia supports Ukraine to the fullest in its path towards both NATO and European Union membership, Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna says, ahead of this week's Vilnius Summit and on the occasion of the arrival of a new Ukrainian ambassador to Estonia.

"Estonia's aim at the Vilnius summit is to provide Ukraine with a clear road-map for joining NATO, and to reiterate the alliance's open door policy," Minister Tsahkna said Monday.

This is the natural corollary of support Estonia has given to Ukraine since the Russian invasion began just over 500 days ago.

"We have offered Ukraine political, economic and military support, ensured the necessary humanitarian aid and begun reconstruction efforts with a focus on civilian sites and infrastructure," Tsahkna went on.

The minister added that Estonia was preparing national legislation that would allow to use frozen assets to pressure Russia into compensating for the damage it has caused in Ukraine.

The foreign minister made his remarks in the context of a meeting with Maksym Kononenko (pictured), the incoming Ukrainian ambassador to Estonia.

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (left) with new Ukrainian ambassador to Estonia, H.E. Maksym Kononenko. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Tsahkna assured Estonia would continue to offer Ukraine comprehensive support in its fight against Russia's aggression until the war has been won.

The meeting also covered holding Russia's leadership accountable for the crime of aggression in Ukraine, about which Tsahkna said it is "the moral duty of the West to bring those responsible for what has been done in Ukraine to international justice.

Ambassador Kononenko replaces Mariana Betsa as Ukraine's ambassador to Estonia.

Leaving Estonia today after almost 5 years as Ambassador of Ukraine to Estonia. So grateful to this beautiful country & beautiful people for their tremendous support of Ukraine. Estonia has truly become my second home Aitäh! Slava Ukraini! Elagu Eesti #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/BIOvMMvuxT — Mariana Betsa (@Mariana_Betsa) June 30, 2023

